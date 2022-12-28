ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
coinbureau.com

Coin Bureau Crypto Predictions 2023: My TOP 10 LIST!!

It’s been one hell of a year, and I for one can’t wait for it to be over. To help pass the time, I’ve been thinking about what 2023 has in store for the crypto market. My previous yearly predictions videos have been pretty accurate, and I think this one is my best yet.
coinbureau.com

KuCoin vs Bitget Review 2023: Which Exchange is Best for You?

Welcome to another edition of our head-to-head exchange comparison series, where we break down the top crypto exchanges to help our community figure out which crypto exchange is right for them. No two exchanges are created equal, and each has its strengths and weaknesses. Therefore, it is vital to find the proper exchange that fits your needs.

