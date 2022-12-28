Read full article on original website
AMC CEO requests pay freeze as stock tanks
AMC Entertainment's Adam Aron has requested a pay freeze for himself, he said Tuesday, as the movie theater chain's stock has fallen significantly in 2022.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Millionaire Investors Think Stocks Will Fall in 2023 — but It Could Be a Big Buying Opportunity for You
Investors are historically pessimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. But the upside is that the new year could prove to be a great buying opportunity for stocks, especially for younger investors. The S&P 500, a benchmark for U.S. stocks, is down about 19% so far this year, and...
privatebankerinternational.com
Layoff planned at Goldman Sachs in January, says CEO
US-based financial services group Goldman Sachs is preparing for a new round of layoff in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported citing CEO David Solomon. The Wall Street giant’s chief revealed the plan in his year-end message to staff stating that the redundancies are aimed at helping the bank deal with the economic turmoil.
US News and World Report
Fidelity Marks Down Value of Twitter Stake by 56%
(Reuters) - Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund's stake in...
NASDAQ
Interesting FOXA Put Options For February 2023
Investors in Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOXA options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified the following put contract of particular interest. The put...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.01, or 0.10%, to $10.26. The AMTD Digital Inc. has recorded 13,558 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed AMTD Group to Add International Fashion Brand VIVIENNE TAM to Its Portfolio After Acquisition of L’Officiel Inc SAS.
Tesla shares are down 70% for the year as Morgan Stanley cuts price target
Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks continue year-end slide, Tesla snaps 7-day losing streak
U.S. stocks sank Wednesday, extending a sharp year-end slide as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 1.2% after losses picked up into the close, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 366 points, or 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined 1.4%.
Tech stocks will jump 20% in 2023 by dodging Fed headwinds after this year's 'horror show,' Wedbush says
Tech stocks are at "great entry levels" for long-term investors after Apple, Amazon and other behemoths suffered big losses in 2022, Wedbush said.
Why 5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Technology Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These five outstanding Goldman Sachs top picks in the technology sector are offering some bigger and better growth potential than the so-called FAANG stocks, the best-performing tech stocks of the past decade.
Can Twitter be blamed for the fall in Tesla's stock price?
Tesla's stock price has plummeted. The year 2022 will end up being "the worst year ever for Tesla Inc. shares," Bloomberg reports, thanks to a steep drop in the stock price that coincides roughly with the decision of its leader, Elon Musk, to acquire Twitter and wade straight into America's culture wars. "The drop had, at one point, made it the third-worst performer in the S&P 500 Index this year." Tesla's problem isn't just Twitter: The company is reportedly having manufacturing problems at a Shanghai plant, and worries about a recession have battered the stock prices of other notable companies. But...
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Disney, And Schiff Says MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Buys A Sign Of Desperation
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. With 2022 coming to a close, the much-anticipated Santa Claus rally didn't come to fruition, as markets remained muted ahead of Christmas. The year's final full week of trading resulted in the S&P 500 finishing 0.20% lower, the Nasdaq Composite dropping by 1.94%, and the Dow nudging 0.86% higher to end the week.
msn.com
10 Best Companies To Invest In Now
If you were an investor in 2022, chances are you’ve got a lot of red ink on your statements. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both in bear markets — and some well-known stocks like Tesla and Meta Platforms down more than 50% each — it’s been hard to avoid losses on individual positions. The good news for investors with a long-term perspective and some dry powder is that there is no shortage of stocks to invest in now.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Gap, New York Times and Comcast Corp
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/23, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/25/23, New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/19/23, and Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/25/23. As a percentage of GPS's recent stock price of $11.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of The Gap Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when GPS shares open for trading on 1/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for NYT to open 0.28% lower in price and for CMCSA to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.
via.news
Weibo Already 5% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Weibo‘s pre-market value is already 5% down. Weibo’s last close was $19.19, 47.44% below its 52-week high of $36.51. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Weibo (WB) jumping 4.58% to $19.19. NASDAQ rose 2.59% to $10,478.09,...
1 Entertainment Stock to Buy at a Discount Right Now
Entertainment conglomerate Comcast (CMCSA) has remained resilient despite the transition in the entertainment industry. However, amid the heightened market volatility, the stock is trading more than 30% below its 52-week...
cxmtoday.com
Consumers Are Hitting The Brakes On Apparel Purchases: UBS
According to analysts, department stores and other retailers dependent on clothing sales face a gloomy 2023 and may shutter more locations. The apparel market has declined over the last several years as etiquette has allowed more casual attire for work and special occasions, and the US middle class has shrunk. Apparel and footwear have grown relatively slowly compared to other categories since at least 2016 and have lost wallet share “for decades,” UBS analysts said in a Dec. 18 research note.
1 Entertainment Stock to Hold Forever and 2 to Sell
Strong demand for digital entertainment and the reopening of the economy should help the industry remain buoyed despite the macro headwinds. While Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) could be worth betting on...
