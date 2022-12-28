Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/23, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/25/23, New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/19/23, and Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/25/23. As a percentage of GPS's recent stock price of $11.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of The Gap Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when GPS shares open for trading on 1/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for NYT to open 0.28% lower in price and for CMCSA to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

16 HOURS AGO