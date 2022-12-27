ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

WBTV

One person shot in west Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in west Charlotte late Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The incident happened on Watson Drive, near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road. Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. More information will be provided as it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023. Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated. The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

WBTV

CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours

CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police looking to identify suspect in Matthews homicide

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Matthews Police Department are working to figure out who is responsible for the December killing of a Kannapolis man. The killing happened Tuesday, Dec. 15. Police were called to 2008 Moore Road in Matthews shortly before 1:30 p.m. about a single-car wreck and an injured driver.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium. Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue. Officers say the area isn’t well-known to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours

Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation

Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man shot, killed near Jeff Adams Drive in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One side of highway reopened near Monroe Mall after crash downs power lines

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - One side of Highway 74 in Union County has reopened near the Monroe Mall after power lines fell into the roadway, police said. According to the Monroe Police Department, the road remains closed westbound, but is open eastbound, at the intersection of Secrest Shortcut Road after a crash downed the lines.
MONROE, NC

