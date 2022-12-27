Read full article on original website
One person shot in west Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in west Charlotte late Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The incident happened on Watson Drive, near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road. Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. More information will be provided as it...
Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023. Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated. The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer...
Fire at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte deemed accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30...
CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam. Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing
Police looking to identify suspect in Matthews homicide
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Matthews Police Department are working to figure out who is responsible for the December killing of a Kannapolis man. The killing happened Tuesday, Dec. 15. Police were called to 2008 Moore Road in Matthews shortly before 1:30 p.m. about a single-car wreck and an injured driver.
Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium. Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue. Officers say the area isn’t well-known to...
Two summer homicides in eastern Rowan Co. believed to be connected, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities said they believe two homicides that happened over the summer in eastern Rowan County are connected. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road on July 20. Over a month later,...
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas
Girlfriend of Gastonia man stabbed to death was kidnapped by suspect, report states
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - New details have been released in the Gastonia stabbing death of Donald Watts on Aug. 3. According to a medical examiner’s report, Donald Christopher Watts had been in an altercation at his home off Belfast Drive in Gastonia with Kevin Ramon Mosby. Watts had been...
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation
Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes.
Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte
Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter.
Kannapolis Police to honor memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Kannapolis Police Department will honor the memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter. On Saturday December 31, 2022 at 10:00 p.m., a brief ceremony will take place at the flag poles outside of City Hall & Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way in Kannapolis.
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
Detectives from the Matthews Police Department are working to figure out who is responsible for the December killing of a Kannapolis man.
Man shot, killed near Jeff Adams Drive in north Charlotte
Police are conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
‘Dean, we love you’: Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It was a somber day Thursday for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and family and friends, as they said goodbye to CMPD Ofc. Dean Lauber. Lauber died unexpectedly last week after a medical emergency. He had been with the department since 2001, and his wife was a firefighter with Charlotte Fire.
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm
Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags.
One side of highway reopened near Monroe Mall after crash downs power lines
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - One side of Highway 74 in Union County has reopened near the Monroe Mall after power lines fell into the roadway, police said. According to the Monroe Police Department, the road remains closed westbound, but is open eastbound, at the intersection of Secrest Shortcut Road after a crash downed the lines.
