SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nigel Pack scored 21 points and grabbed four steals in his home state to lead No. 14 Miami over Notre Dame 76-65 on Friday. A junior from Indianapolis, Pack made 5-of-8 3-pointers. The Kansas State transfer poured in 13 points in the game's opening 10 minutes to help stake the Hurricanes to a 25-16 lead.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO