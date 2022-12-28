Read full article on original website
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
Venezuela opposition says foreign assets will not pass to Maduro
CARACAS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela seeking to remove interim president Juan Guaido said on Thursday that step will not result in foreign assets passing to President Nicolas Maduro's government.
West Africa has experienced a wave of coups - superficial democracy is to blame
West Africa has seen coups and military takeovers in three countries in 2022. Like those of the past, they came with promises of a quick return to civilian regimes once socio-economic and political challenges had been met. The challenges are usually listed as inept governance, corruption, rising insecurity and popular revolts amid economic hardship.
Brazil's Lula offers planning ministry to centrist senator Tebet
BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has invited centrist Senator Simone Tebet to be his planning minister, a close Lula aide said on Tuesday.
Laos parliament votes in new prime minister
Laotian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted into office a new prime minister after the country's former leader stepped down over health concerns, state media reported Friday. Sonexay Siphandone, Laos's former deputy prime minister, took leadership of the communist nation with 149 of 151 national parliamentary votes. "I will raise the revolutionary spirit...
Jamaica Renews Regional States of Emergency Due to Gang Violence
KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness renewed states of emergency in eight parishes on Wednesday to control an ongoing threat of crime linked to gang activity in the Caribbean nation. Holness on Nov. 15 had announced regional states of emergency, which allow authorities to search buildings and arrest...
Italy's Parliament Gives Final Approval to Government's 2023 Budget
ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government on Thursday comfortably won a vote of confidence in the Senate over its expansionary 2023 budget, obtaining parliament's final approval of the package a few days before the end-year deadline. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's first budget drives up next year's deficit to 4.5% of...
