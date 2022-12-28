ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
kalkinemedia.com

Laos parliament votes in new prime minister

Laotian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted into office a new prime minister after the country's former leader stepped down over health concerns, state media reported Friday. Sonexay Siphandone, Laos's former deputy prime minister, took leadership of the communist nation with 149 of 151 national parliamentary votes. "I will raise the revolutionary spirit...
US News and World Report

Jamaica Renews Regional States of Emergency Due to Gang Violence

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness renewed states of emergency in eight parishes on Wednesday to control an ongoing threat of crime linked to gang activity in the Caribbean nation. Holness on Nov. 15 had announced regional states of emergency, which allow authorities to search buildings and arrest...
US News and World Report

Italy's Parliament Gives Final Approval to Government's 2023 Budget

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government on Thursday comfortably won a vote of confidence in the Senate over its expansionary 2023 budget, obtaining parliament's final approval of the package a few days before the end-year deadline. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's first budget drives up next year's deficit to 4.5% of...

