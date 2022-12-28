Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
DHHS responds to criticism of mental health services by Eckersley family
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is responding to a statement from the family of a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby that criticized the state's mental health services. The statement released Thursday by former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire has 'baby safe haven’ law for parents who cannot or will not care for newborn child
The case involving a woman facing charges after giving birth in the woods late Christmas night is raising questions about options for parents who might not have the means to care for a child. New Hampshire has its own version of a “baby safe haven” law, which took effect in...
WMUR.com
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
WMUR.com
Advocates of marijuana legalization in New Hampshire prepare new push at State House
CONCORD, N.H. — The new year will bring new legislation, and one item New Hampshire lawmakers are again working toward is the legalization of marijuana. Advocates said there is still progress to be made, but legal marijuana is getting closer in the state. Former state Rep. Timothy Egan is...
ncsha.org
Financing for Six New Multifamily Housing Developments Approved by New Hampshire Housing Board
Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 new units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents. The following projects...
WMUR.com
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire to receive $33 million from latest opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is receiving $33 million from a new multistate settlement with two opioid manufacturers to resolve claims they helped fuel a wave of addiction. The deal will require drug makers Teva and Allergan to pay more than $6.6 billion over the next seven to...
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Chinese food in New Hampshire
There are a lot of great Chinese restaurants in New Hampshire, but which ones are the best? We asked our viewers for their choices. Golden Tao offers a large variety of classic dishes and specialties. 4. Lilac Blossom in Nashua and Merrimack. Some viewers say either location of Lilac Blossom...
a-z-animals.com
The 10 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is home to many passionate ice fishers that spend their winter huddled in huts, hoping to reel in some of the hardest-to-catch species. There are tons of different fishing locations in New Hampshire, so there is something new to do even if you’re an experienced fisherman. Whether you’re just looking for something new or something unique, we’ve listed some of the best lakes for ice fishing in New Hampshire below. Keep in mind, regulations can differ depending on the lake. Therefore, be sure to read the current regulations before you take to the ice.
WPFO
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to Maine home invasion plot to steal marijuana
A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty to plotting a home invasion to steal pot plants from someone in Maine who was shot as a result. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 34-year-old Derek Daprato pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery on Wednesday. In August 2019, police say...
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks to both its food and reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t be long until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
WMUR.com
Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says
AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
laconiadailysun.com
Mr. 576: Laconia's Josh Brooks completes hiking feat known as 'The Grid'
LACONIA — Sometime in 2020, a change happened inside Josh Brooks, a physical therapist who had taken up hiking as a weekend hobby. He had, at that point, completed the list of 48, 4,000-foot peaks in New Hampshire. He’s not sure exactly when it happened, but it did, and he emerged as a changed person, one fixated on a goal known as “The Grid,” a challenge far more daunting than hiking all 48 of the state’s highest mountains.
Comments / 0