wearegreenbay.com
59-year-old passenger dies after crash in Langlade County, alcohol believed to be factor
VILAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash that left one passenger dead in Langlade County is under investigation after a driver reportedly went through a stop sign. According to a release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday on CTH H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas.
WSAW
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation
DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin
TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
WISC-TV/Channel3000.ELROY, Wis. — A man and woman died from gunshot wounds following a domestic disturbance at a home in rural Juneau County Wednesday night, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. Juneau County dispatchers got a call about a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a home on County Highway O east of Elroy around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office…
WSAW
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy police presence was reported early Thursday morning at a Kwik Trip in Weston. Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51. According to Marathon County Dispatch, people were asked to...
WSAW
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is catching criminals in a new way. Law enforcement is using the Flock Camera System to scan license plates when searching for suspects. The first Flock camera was installed in Rib Mountain about four months ago. Although...
Wausau man gets probation in near-fatal overdose
The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
spmetrowire.com
One arrested after attempted hatchet attack
Editor's note: This story will be updated when more information becomes available, likely on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
wxpr.org
The death of a young man in the Portage County Town of Hull is being investigated as suspicious. The 19-year-old was found in a snowbank at 9:20 Monday morning along a walkway leading up to a house, and officers aren't saying much more than that at this time. Among the...
Woman, 55, dies after being ejected from snowmobile, hit by vehicle while crossing U.P. road
LUCE COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her snowmobile and run over by a vehicle in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Luce County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on M-123 near Charcoal Grade Road in McMillan Township at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
wearegreenbay.com
$1,500 worth of meth seized during Menominee Co. traffic stop, driver arrested for OWI
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police Officers found $1,500 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday and arrested the driver for OWI. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, officers conducted the traffic stop around 2:10 p.m. on December 27 while working an impaired driving grant under the Tribal Highway Safety Program.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. deputies say a Monday death in the town of Hull is no longer considered suspicious. According to the Portage Co. S...
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
spmetrowire.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Hull
Portage Co. deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the town of Hull on Monday. Portage Co. dispatchers received a 91...
nbc15.com
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man
A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
