Portage County, WI

WSAW

9 charged in Adams County drug investigation

DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Man, woman found fatally shot inside Juneau County home following domestic disturbance

WISC-TV/Channel3000.ELROY, Wis. — A man and woman died from gunshot wounds following a domestic disturbance at a home in rural Juneau County Wednesday night, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. Juneau County dispatchers got a call about a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a home on County Highway O east of Elroy around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office…
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man gets probation in near-fatal overdose

The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wxpr.org

Man found dead in Portage County

The death of a young man in the Portage County Town of Hull is being investigated as suspicious. The 19-year-old was found in a snowbank at 9:20 Monday morning along a walkway leading up to a house, and officers aren't saying much more than that at this time. Among the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$1,500 worth of meth seized during Menominee Co. traffic stop, driver arrested for OWI

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police Officers found $1,500 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday and arrested the driver for OWI. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, officers conducted the traffic stop around 2:10 p.m. on December 27 while working an impaired driving grant under the Tribal Highway Safety Program.
MLive

Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree

A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
IRON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
STOUGHTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man

A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
WAUSAU, WI

