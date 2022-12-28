They banned the shift because it is embarrasing to million dollar players who cant bunt or hit to the opposite field.
I love baseball. I love that data acquisition plays a roll in how players play. If a team defensively shifts because the data shows it's in their best intrest to get that batter out, then by God they should be able to do that. If a batter isn't good enough to beat that, well...I guess we'll have lower scoring games until they can actually do what they're being paid to do. MLB /Manfred is going to F-Up this game to the point it's no longer baseball. Example, only 2 throws to first to hold on a runner? WTF? Think about that. After throw over #2, The runner knows he's not throwing over! Big lead? steal 2nd? and they made the basses bigger! Speed in 2023 will be HUGE.
