Portales, NM

Person of interest located, released in Martinez homicide

Dec. 28—Eduardo Blanco, a person of interest in the death of Ismael Zachery Martinez, has been located. Curry County Sheriff Wesley Waller said Blanco, 27, was located Monday night, interviewed by investigators and released. Arrested and charged in the homicide of Martinez, 27, is Cesar Rascon-Chacon, 23. Chacon is...
CLOVIS, NM

