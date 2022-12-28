Read full article on original website
Ten of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder David 'Big Papi' Ortiz in the Dominican Republic in 2019 were convicted in a Santo Domingo courtroom on Monday.
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
The First Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic has convicted 10 individuals on attempted murder-related charges connected to an attack on former major league baseball player David Ortiz, who was shot in the back at a bar in 2019. Those convicted, which includes all but three of the accused suspects, have received sentences ranging up to 30 years in prison. According to the attorney general’s office, Eddy Vladimir Féliz García and Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, were sentenced to 30 years for their “direct participation in the assassination attempt.” Ferreras Cruz is said to have fired the shot at...
A court in the Dominican Republic convicted 10 of the 13 people on Tuesday that were accused of attempting to murder former Boston Red Sox star and Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz. Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, accused of shooting the baseball star, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, as...
The man who attempted to kill David Ortiz during a visit to his home nation of the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 30 years in prison. If you need a refresher, Ortiz was in the D.R. in 2019, hanging with friends in a bar. A man, now 27-year-old Rofli Ferreras Cruz, approached the Red Sox star and shot him. The bullet caused injuries to Ortiz’s liver and intestines, but he recovered fully.
