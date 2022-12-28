The First Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic has convicted 10 individuals on attempted murder-related charges connected to an attack on former major league baseball player David Ortiz, who was shot in the back at a bar in 2019. Those convicted, which includes all but three of the accused suspects, have received sentences ranging up to 30 years in prison. According to the attorney general’s office, Eddy Vladimir Féliz García and Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, were sentenced to 30 years for their “direct participation in the assassination attempt.” Ferreras Cruz is said to have fired the shot at...

