Luke Bryan Is Selling His Florida Beach House For A Whopping $18 MILLION

Yep, that’s a lot of money right there.

If you happened to listen to Luke Bryan’s early music, then you know the guy had quite the obsession with the beach and spring break.

Hell, he dropped a whole album back in 2013 called Spring Break…Here To Party. Yeah, that was the beginning of the end for me, until he dropped his 2020 Born Here Live Here Die Here album, which actually has a few solid country songs on the project.

Nevertheless, Bryan is a big beach guy, and loves it so much that he owned a home in Santa Rosa, Florida.

With that being said, he and his wife, Caroline, appear to be ready to call it quits with the home, as they just put the house on the market for…

A whopping $18 million.

Yes, you read that correctly, $18 MILLION.

American Idol is paying GOOD.

According to Zillow, the property features 95ft of Gulf frontage, a custom gulf front pool, large southern styled porches overlooking the Gul, an open foyer that looks out over the pool and on to the Gulf, heart pine floors, Pennsylvania Dutch barn beams, and more.

The kitchen is designed with ultra high-end Viking appliances and custom milled cabinetry, along with a wet bar and “Sonic” ice maker. The second floor also offers a secondary Master suite with private balcony, while the third floor offers an additional guest suite, Gulf views, and a private balcony.

The master bathroom features Alabama white marble floors, an oversized walk-in shower, separate soaking tub overlooking the Gulf.

In total, the 4,600-square-foot beach house itself is a beautiful four bedroom, four bath home with a private heated pool and beach access. There’s also an elevator in the home as well.

So, if you just so happen to have about $20 mil laying around, you could be the owner of Bryan’s old home.

I mean, look at this place: