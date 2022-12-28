ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Forecast for ice and wind in Pacific Northwest makes preparation top priority

Freezing rain, frigid temperatures and strong Columbia River Gorge winds are forecast to hit the Pacific Northwest starting Thursday and continuing through Friday. Pacific Power is preparing for possible electric service outages. “Wintery blasts can be unpredictable and lead to power outages,” said Allen Berreth, vice president, operations. “We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service. We are staging personnel and equipment to respond...
Tips on preventing your pipes from freezing as temperatures drop

It’s essential to prepare your house this week for the cold temperatures because once the temperatures drop below zero, there’s a chance your pipes could freeze. You should let the cold water drip from a faucet, which will help prevent the pipes from freezing. It also helps to open the doors below your sink to allow warmer air to circulate.
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
