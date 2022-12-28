Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Face Yellowjackets and Falcons in GNAC Clash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Following three dominant non-conference wins in December, Central Washington men's basketball looks to continue the positive momentum into GNAC play this week as they travel to take on Montana State Billings (2-0, 8-4), and Seattle Pacific (1-1, 6-5). GAME INFORMATION. Thursday, Dec. 29th. 4:15 PM. At....
wildcatsports.com
Yellowjackets Prevail in Defensive Battle
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Wildcats fell 47-63 Thursday night against Montana State Billings. The Yellowjackets shooting propelled them to the victory, shooting 42.6% on 26-61 from the field and adding seven three-pointers. CWU shot 33.3% from the field and made three three-pointers. QUOTING HEAD COACH BRANDON RINTA. "We struggled to...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
agupdate.com
Herman ranch enduring snow, cold temperatures
HARDIN, Mont. – Even ranchers near Montana’s “banana belt” of Billings and Hardin have been seeing snow and cold temps over the last few weeks, with the Herman ranch getting up to half a foot of snow. “We’ve had 5-6 inches of snow and more cold...
Tri-City Herald
The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary
Remembering their time at Gravity Payments, some employees of the Seattle-based credit card processor recall a pernicious cycle. Come in star-struck by celebrity founder and CEO Dan Price, a progressive social media star famous for setting base salaries at $70,000. Then notice the demands pile up. Attend a company event where colleagues share their personal traumas. Answer Price’s late-night calls. Overhear one of the CEO’s “explosive” outbursts.
CNA course filling Montana's healthcare worker gap on tribal land
Entering the healthcare field is often overwhelming, with high upfront costs to get started, and in Montana, there’s also the reality of having to travel to get to class.
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
PLANetizen
Seattle’s SR 99 Tunnel Seeking State Bailout
The Washington Transportation Commission plans to ask the state for funds to make up the growing revenue gap of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle, reports Ryan Packer in The Urbanist. Tolls on the deep bore tunnel underneath downtown Seattle were originally set to contribute $200 million toward the cost...
Sheridan Media
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Laurel Outlook
‘Stay strong. Be brave. Trust God.’ Local youth heading east for life-changing surgery
Tanya Hansen of Laurel has been a guiding light in local communities since moving to the area last February. From helping Laurel residents get back on their feet after June floods cut through the Clarks Fork Valley, to advocating for homeschool students, to wrangling doggos at Molly and Friends, Hansen pays it forward every day. One of her brightest achievements comes in the form of her 11 year-old son, Khale. This bright-eyed young man carries an infectious smile, and a current of knowledge that reaches beyond his years. Khale was born with a rare birth defect known as Fibular Hemimelia, a condition in which a child is born with a short or missing fibula in one or both legs. According to www.kidshealth.org, “other bones in the leg, ankle, and foot can be affected too.”
Best New Job in Billings For Students Coming Up at Chick-fil-A
Most of us are really excited about the opening of Chick-fil-A on Billings West End, despite the controversy regarding its location. However, remember that in order to get those delicious chicken sandwiches, there needs to be workers who will take your order and deliver your food. If you or maybe a high schooler in your life needs a job, Chick-fil-A is starting open interviews this week.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
These Are the Music Acts Billings Can Enjoy in January of 2023
I've always been a huge fan of concerts, so I'm really excited to find out who is coming to Billings in the coming year. Next year starts in only a few weeks, and in January we have a couple of awesome music acts that I think will be amazing, and I believe you will too. Check out the concerts coming to local venues in Billings in January.
Montana legislators to review a bill that would regulate sober living houses
In the upcoming year, a bill will be reviewed by the Montana Legislature that would regulate sober living homes in the state and would make a massive impact in Billings.
Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?
The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
KULR8
Billings juvenile taken to hospital after stabbing Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an altercation on S24th St W. in Billings. Billings police responded to the 300 block of S24th St W. around 6:19 pm Friday. Two juvenile males were reportedly involved in an altercation when one stabbed the...
Billings veterinarian speaks about Yellowstone County lice outbreak
Lice live on their hosts, so unlike fleas and ticks, they’re not likely to jump ship unless it’s on to a new four-legged target.
To the Nurses Across Billings, I Have Something Important to Say
This year, the holidays have been pretty grim, at least for me and those close to me. But I think there's some folks who desperately need some recognition, and those are the nurses who help those with medical needs every single day. I have something important to say that I don't think you get often; thank you so very much for everything you do.
Billings rollover crash has victims and their families feeling grateful
The crash involving two vehicles was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday evening and shut down Main Street traffic for more than an hour.
Billings men chase drug suspect into awaiting undercover officer
Billings police officers made a drug arrest Tuesday afternoon with the help of some good Samaritans.
