Ellensburg, WA

wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Face Yellowjackets and Falcons in GNAC Clash

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Following three dominant non-conference wins in December, Central Washington men's basketball looks to continue the positive momentum into GNAC play this week as they travel to take on Montana State Billings (2-0, 8-4), and Seattle Pacific (1-1, 6-5). GAME INFORMATION. Thursday, Dec. 29th. 4:15 PM. At....
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Yellowjackets Prevail in Defensive Battle

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Wildcats fell 47-63 Thursday night against Montana State Billings. The Yellowjackets shooting propelled them to the victory, shooting 42.6% on 26-61 from the field and adding seven three-pointers. CWU shot 33.3% from the field and made three three-pointers. QUOTING HEAD COACH BRANDON RINTA. "We struggled to...
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Herman ranch enduring snow, cold temperatures

HARDIN, Mont. – Even ranchers near Montana’s “banana belt” of Billings and Hardin have been seeing snow and cold temps over the last few weeks, with the Herman ranch getting up to half a foot of snow. “We’ve had 5-6 inches of snow and more cold...
HARDIN, MT
Tri-City Herald

The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary

Remembering their time at Gravity Payments, some employees of the Seattle-based credit card processor recall a pernicious cycle. Come in star-struck by celebrity founder and CEO Dan Price, a progressive social media star famous for setting base salaries at $70,000. Then notice the demands pile up. Attend a company event where colleagues share their personal traumas. Answer Price’s late-night calls. Overhear one of the CEO’s “explosive” outbursts.
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

Seattle’s SR 99 Tunnel Seeking State Bailout

The Washington Transportation Commission plans to ask the state for funds to make up the growing revenue gap of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle, reports Ryan Packer in The Urbanist. Tolls on the deep bore tunnel underneath downtown Seattle were originally set to contribute $200 million toward the cost...
SEATTLE, WA
Sheridan Media

Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings

A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

‘Stay strong. Be brave. Trust God.’ Local youth heading east for life-changing surgery

Tanya Hansen of Laurel has been a guiding light in local communities since moving to the area last February. From helping Laurel residents get back on their feet after June floods cut through the Clarks Fork Valley, to advocating for homeschool students, to wrangling doggos at Molly and Friends, Hansen pays it forward every day. One of her brightest achievements comes in the form of her 11 year-old son, Khale. This bright-eyed young man carries an infectious smile, and a current of knowledge that reaches beyond his years. Khale was born with a rare birth defect known as Fibular Hemimelia, a condition in which a child is born with a short or missing fibula in one or both legs. According to www.kidshealth.org, “other bones in the leg, ankle, and foot can be affected too.”
LAUREL, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Best New Job in Billings For Students Coming Up at Chick-fil-A

Most of us are really excited about the opening of Chick-fil-A on Billings West End, despite the controversy regarding its location. However, remember that in order to get those delicious chicken sandwiches, there needs to be workers who will take your order and deliver your food. If you or maybe a high schooler in your life needs a job, Chick-fil-A is starting open interviews this week.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

These Are the Music Acts Billings Can Enjoy in January of 2023

I've always been a huge fan of concerts, so I'm really excited to find out who is coming to Billings in the coming year. Next year starts in only a few weeks, and in January we have a couple of awesome music acts that I think will be amazing, and I believe you will too. Check out the concerts coming to local venues in Billings in January.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?

The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings juvenile taken to hospital after stabbing Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an altercation on S24th St W. in Billings. Billings police responded to the 300 block of S24th St W. around 6:19 pm Friday. Two juvenile males were reportedly involved in an altercation when one stabbed the...

