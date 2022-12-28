Read full article on original website
All-American WR Karmello English says Michigan decision went to the wire
Michigan received an Early Signing Day decision from four-star wide receiver Karmello English. He is not enrolling early. "I'm done with school but I'm still around and spending as much time with my family as I can before I head to Michigan because it's 12 hours from my house," he said.
Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?
If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
Russell Wilson is very upset for letting Nathaniel Hackett down | Blames his play for the firing
Is Russell Wilson to blame for the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett? If you watched the Broncos games there was a lot more to blame than just Russ, but the star quarterback definitely is taking it hard for his poor play. Russell told reporters he wish he could...
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle says the players want Steve Wilks as their next head coach
The Carolina Panthers look like a different team under Steve Wilks. Sam Darnold is playing lights out right now and let’s face it the Panthers are winning. The Panthers made Steve Wilks their interim head coach and now the players are backing him and want him to be the head coach.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kijana Caldwell, DB, University of Findlay
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. The moment I decided I wanted to be a football player dates back to 2007 watching Devin Hester return the opening kickoff back for a touchdown when the Chicago Bears played the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl. What...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nasir Smith, RB, Central Connecticut State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Started playing when I was 5 and I loved it and the excitement it always brought me to play football. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. The bonds and friendships I have made and the lives...
Michigan lineman plays for grandmother, Paw Paw community
The Fiesta Bowl will be Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart's first game since the death of his grandmother.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ivory Durham, QB, Valdosta State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. It’s pretty much been my dream since I was 4 years old and that’s what I’m chasing now and I’m blessed to do it. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. It’s been...
Jim Harbaugh highlights importance of offensive line play at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh spoke one last time before Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with TCU. At Friday’s presser, Harbaugh mentioned the offensive line play. Michigan’s offensive line has been one of the best in the country this season with players like Olusegun Oluwatimi leading the charge. Oluwatimi was thrust into a leadership role after joining the Wolverines following his transfer from Virginia.
Michigan coaches talk Transfer Portal success: ‘Olu is now the blueprint’
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ. — Michigan has enjoyed ample success in the Transfer Portal this month, compiling one of the best classes in the country to fill positions of potential need in 2023 and beyond. As the Wolverines explore their options in the Transfer Portal, center Olu Oluwatimi has become...
Michigan players say coach Jim Harbaugh one of us
Michigan players say they respect coach Jim Harbaugh for getting in the trenches with them.
Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Did Lamar suffer a grade 2 PCL sprain?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the timeline from Lamar Jackson’s return as more information on his injury has become available. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Terrell Owens trying to make a comeback to the NFL at the age 49?
Terrell Owens is 49 years old, and there are reports coming out that his agent has been in constant communication with the Dallas Cowboys about a possible return to the Star. You cannot make this story up here folks, but the 49-year old Hall of Famer, that played from 2006-2008 with the Cowboys has had communication with the team about a return.
TCU offensive lineman praises Michigan offensive line, discussed watching unit on film
TCU and Michigan will face each other in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are obviously in their 1st-ever Playoff, while the Wolverines, who fell in last year’s semifinal to eventual national champion Georgia, are looking to punch their ticket to Jan. 9’s championship game and a possible rematch with the Bulldogs.
Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
NFL Transactions for December 28th, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out WR Auden Tate, DB Chris Wilcox and DB Jordan Miller. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker Jr. to their active roster. Jaguars worked out LB Kenny Young, LB Jordan Evans, LS Garrison Sanborn and LS Steven Wirtel. Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster. Jaguars signed...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nico Bolden, SS/LB, Kent State
School (Code)Kent State (OHKS, 2021-22) / New Mexico (NMUN, 2017-20) DOB, Class Yr10-15-1998 / Graduate (6th Year) Games Watchedv. Washington 2022v. Oklahoma 2022v. Georgia 2022. Scout Name / DateDerrick Deen / 12-12-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP/GS / 103 TCKLs / 1.5 TFL / 1 PD. 202112...
NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills defends the handling of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion
The NFL is expected to protect the players and the league’s Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills is defending the way they handled the latest concussion of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Sills was asked about the handling of the situation and according to Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports, he defended...
How Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Georgia reached the College Football Playoff
At Jim Harbaugh's introductory news conference at Michigan, optimism around his alma mater ran high. One reporter relayed that the fan base was labeling him the messiah, arriving in Ann Arbor not just as a highly accomplished coach and former star player but as the only man that could return the program back to the top of the Big Ten and into the thick of the national discussion once again.
Jaire Alexander calls Justin Jefferson’s huge week in week 1 a “FLUKE”
I love a healthy beef, and I love competition. That is why I love this statement from Jaire Alexander the Green Bay Packers shutdown cornerback. He was asked by reporters about Justin Jefferson’s massive week 1 performance and boy did he give out some bulletin board material for the young Vikings wide out.
