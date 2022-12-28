ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?

If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
Jim Harbaugh highlights importance of offensive line play at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh spoke one last time before Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with TCU. At Friday’s presser, Harbaugh mentioned the offensive line play. Michigan’s offensive line has been one of the best in the country this season with players like Olusegun Oluwatimi leading the charge. Oluwatimi was thrust into a leadership role after joining the Wolverines following his transfer from Virginia.
Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Did Lamar suffer a grade 2 PCL sprain?

Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the timeline from Lamar Jackson's return as more information on his injury has become available.
Terrell Owens trying to make a comeback to the NFL at the age 49?

Terrell Owens is 49 years old, and there are reports coming out that his agent has been in constant communication with the Dallas Cowboys about a possible return to the Star. You cannot make this story up here folks, but the 49-year old Hall of Famer, that played from 2006-2008 with the Cowboys has had communication with the team about a return.
TCU offensive lineman praises Michigan offensive line, discussed watching unit on film

TCU and Michigan will face each other in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are obviously in their 1st-ever Playoff, while the Wolverines, who fell in last year’s semifinal to eventual national champion Georgia, are looking to punch their ticket to Jan. 9’s championship game and a possible rematch with the Bulldogs.
Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?

Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?.
NFL Transactions for December 28th, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Cardinals worked out WR Auden Tate, DB Chris Wilcox and DB Jordan Miller. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker Jr. to their active roster. Jaguars worked out LB Kenny Young, LB Jordan Evans, LS Garrison Sanborn and LS Steven Wirtel. Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster. Jaguars signed...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nico Bolden, SS/LB, Kent State

School (Code)Kent State (OHKS, 2021-22) / New Mexico (NMUN, 2017-20) DOB, Class Yr10-15-1998 / Graduate (6th Year) Games Watchedv. Washington 2022v. Oklahoma 2022v. Georgia 2022. Scout Name / DateDerrick Deen / 12-12-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP/GS / 103 TCKLs / 1.5 TFL / 1 PD. 202112...
How Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Georgia reached the College Football Playoff

At Jim Harbaugh's introductory news conference at Michigan, optimism around his alma mater ran high. One reporter relayed that the fan base was labeling him the messiah, arriving in Ann Arbor not just as a highly accomplished coach and former star player but as the only man that could return the program back to the top of the Big Ten and into the thick of the national discussion once again.
Jaire Alexander calls Justin Jefferson’s huge week in week 1 a “FLUKE”

I love a healthy beef, and I love competition. That is why I love this statement from Jaire Alexander the Green Bay Packers shutdown cornerback. He was asked by reporters about Justin Jefferson’s massive week 1 performance and boy did he give out some bulletin board material for the young Vikings wide out.
