Broadway Had a Bad Xmas Week Despite Huge Times Square Crowds, “Some Like it Not” But Not Enough
Times Square is overflowing with people. And Elmo’s. The grotesque pedestrian mall has brought looky-loo’s from all over, but they’re not going to Broadway. They’re taking pictures of themselves and clogging up what’s left of the streets. The Broadway theaters are not thriving because of...
Recap: Queen of Harlem (Michelle Smalls) 11th Annual Harlem Coat Drive!
This year’s benchmark event brought out New York’s Channel 7 news which covered the 11th annual coat drive event produced by the “Queen of Harlem” Michelle Smalls. This year’s drive gifted over $100,000 in clothing, electronics (including laptops & smart TVs), and sneakers. The Hype...
Photos: Barbara Walters through the years
Barbara Walters through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Barbara Walters attends "After Midnight" Broadway opening night at Brooks Atkinson Theatre on November 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
A Futuristic-Looking 12,000-Sq-Ft Library Will Open In The Bronx In 2025
World-renowned architecture firm Snøhetta is at it again with a new architectural project in The Bronx. The firm just revealed their design for The Bronx’s Westchester Square Library, a 12,000-square-foot building developed alongside the city’s Department of Design and Construction and the New York Public Library. The design features a gorgeous, futuristic-looking green facade, paying homage to the Bronx’s status as the city’s “greenest borough.” It’s wrapped in a graphic print inspired by the verdant tree canopies of The Bronx, made to frame views of the surrounding blocks. Not only is the facade visually appealing, it’s also environmentally friendly. The library is designed in a way to filter incoming light from the sun as part of a holistic effort to reduce the library’s energy use, and at night it will shine bright, serving as a glowing beacon for the neighborhood.
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022
The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market
A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
DSNY Holiday Calendar- NYC Garbage Schedule 2023
No Trash, Curbside Composting, or Recycling Collection on these holidays. There is no collection on the observed holiday, Monday, January 2. Residents who normally receive Monday trash or curbside compost collection may place their material out at curbside between 4 p.m. and midnight on Monday for collection beginning Tuesday, January 3. Residents may experience collection delays, as is common after holidays. We appreciate your patience as we work to collect the backlog of material.
‘Long live butter’?
The words ‘Viva Mantequilla’ written in snow on a car parked in Kingsbridge on Monday following the dusting the area received Dec. 11. Loosely translated, the words mean long live butter.
Singer of famed disco act Tavares to give swan song performance at NYCB theater Friday
Long Island's Disco Fever featured a very special sendoff on Friday. Antone "Chubby" Tavares, lead singer of famed disco crew Tavares, says he's stepping down to focus on his health following Friday's performance. "Long Island has always been a great spot for us," said Tavares, who helped popularize the group's...
3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try
New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!
December 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1871, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The Tribune and Herald are raising again their cry for the consolidation of Brooklyn and New York. The only argument on which this plea can be defended is that New York needs in her government the kind of men Brooklyn already has entrusted with the management of her own affairs. Our municipal matters are run at least three hundred per cent cheaper than those of New York, allowing for all the disproportion of population. We speak deliberately and knowingly on this point. Just at present is a very opportune time to show some difference between New York and Brooklyn on the important matter of punishing election frauds. Every indictment so far found in Brooklyn has resulted in conviction. All the frauds charged in this whole city were a bagatelle to those committed in [William] Tweed’s single district. In Brooklyn, rumored fraud has resulted in swift convictions. In New York, demonstrated fraud has not been followed even by a single indictment. We convict equally the scoundrels of either party … Our own superb self-government and New York’s conceded misgovernment, are ample argument against a union of the dead metropolitan body and the healthful life of Brooklyn.”
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023
EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City.
A Trip to Brooklyn
It is a cool October morning in a quaint residential neighborhood tucked inside Queens. The fresh-cut grass in our front yard shimmers in the sunlight. I walk around my backyard garden, looking at the cherry tomatoes and squash that have been growing. Depending on the hour, my sister and I might catch a glimpse of one of the neighborhood stray cats or a blue bird — there are not many pigeons here. Instead, we have mainly robins, blue jays, and sparrows. One of our neighbors might come outside – we know most of the residents on our block.
