Deerfield Beach, FL

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.

Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m.

According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot.

BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the driver.

No other details were immediately released by police.

Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
3d ago

This is a plague in Florida. This hit and run has got to stop. Make an example out of them. Mandatory 10 years in prison for hit and run and 20 years if there is a death involved plus the 10 years for hit and run with no parole. I am sick.of this. Children on bicycles, people walking have to be safe from these fools.

