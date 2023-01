Honolulu, HI — The UC Davis Men's Basketball team (7-6, 0-1 Big West) returned from the short holiday break and opened up Big West Play on the road in the confines of SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Aggies came into this matchup winning the past two meetings against Hawai'i, but tonight the Rainbow Warriors got their revenge. Ultimately the Aggies fell by a score of 74-66 with JoVon McClanahan leading the way for the Bows.

