Ash Grove, MO

kjluradio.com

Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Early December car crash injury turns into fatality

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Dec. 6, the Springfield Police Department responded to a vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries in the Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street area. Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield, was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V north on Campbell Avenue and attempted to take a left-hand turn onto Walnut Lawn Street. A […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Ozark License Office (DMV) closed after building collapses nearby on the historic Ozark, Mo., square

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you were waiting to get your driver’s license or tags, you won’t be able to in downtown Ozark until at least next week due to a building collapse. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident

UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman killed in Camden County collision

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Arcola woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Camden County on Dec. 26. Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, was a passenger of a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Larry R. Graham, 75, of Arcola. According to a crash report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

New Greene County judges, officials to be sworn in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several judiciary officials for the Greene County government and the 31st Judicial Circuit — which covers Greene County — will be sworn in today. The oath ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 29. The officials will take their oaths in the Historic Courthouse Rotunda at 940 N. Boonville Ave. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

House fire in Eastmorland Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, reports of a fire in the Eastmorland Neighborhood at 2604 E 11th alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted in closing down Florida Ave from 14th to 8th. The residence...
JOPLIN, MO
myozarksonline.com

2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day

A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
LEBANON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6

JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
JOPLIN, MO

