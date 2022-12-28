Read full article on original website
Springfield law enforcement to up their presence for New Year’s Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many folks in the Ozarks will partake in the New Year festivities around the region tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Springfield police and other law enforcement wish everyone a great New Year but want to warn people of potential dangers, including driving under the influence. “One thing that the nation sees year […]
921news.com
Home Invasion in Vernon County Leads to Arrest of El Dorado Man
An El Dorado resident is in custody after an armed robbery took place west of Nevada. last week. According to officials with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies. responded to a 911 call of a home intruder with a gun on December 21. The suspect stole. items from the...
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
KYTV
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
Early December car crash injury turns into fatality
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Dec. 6, the Springfield Police Department responded to a vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries in the Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street area. Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield, was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V north on Campbell Avenue and attempted to take a left-hand turn onto Walnut Lawn Street. A […]
Police release details, name victims of Wednesday double homicide
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department in a press release laid out more details of the investigation into Wednesday’s double homicide. The police arrived at a North Link Avenue address to check on the well-being of a man who was suffering from facial injuries. When they arrived, they found that he had been […]
koamnewsnow.com
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
Authorities need your help to find a stolen tow truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a stolen tow truck last seen in Springfield. This tow truck was last seen on December 5th at 300 W. Scott Street. The vehicle, a black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew “Tow Truck,” has “Affordable Towing” on both doors with a few of […]
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood mourns death of a juvenile after an accidental shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.
KYTV
Ozark License Office (DMV) closed after building collapses nearby on the historic Ozark, Mo., square
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you were waiting to get your driver’s license or tags, you won’t be able to in downtown Ozark until at least next week due to a building collapse. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.
UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident
UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
Woman killed in Camden County collision
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Arcola woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Camden County on Dec. 26. Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, was a passenger of a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Larry R. Graham, 75, of Arcola. According to a crash report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash […]
New Greene County judges, officials to be sworn in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several judiciary officials for the Greene County government and the 31st Judicial Circuit — which covers Greene County — will be sworn in today. The oath ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 29. The officials will take their oaths in the Historic Courthouse Rotunda at 940 N. Boonville Ave. […]
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide. But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help. “It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a Bolivar business owner can no longer run a business in the Show-Me State, and he’s ordered to pay back customers, a total of more than a quarter of a million dollars. We’re talking about Jerry Shane Fellers with...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Eastmorland Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, reports of a fire in the Eastmorland Neighborhood at 2604 E 11th alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted in closing down Florida Ave from 14th to 8th. The residence...
St. Louis man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Springfield area. Alphonso Battle, 55, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017. Battle said he traveled from St. Louis to Springfield […]
myozarksonline.com
2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day
A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6
JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
