westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, thousands gathered for the first time in three years to ring in the new year in Northampton, families gathered to ring in the new year at Holyoke Heritage State Park Saturday afternoon, and eight people are now displaced after a fire on West Alvord Street in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
westernmassnews.com
Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley. According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting...
Everyone is okay after stove fire in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Norwood Drive for a fire Friday night.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
westernmassnews.com
Area businesses gear up for New Year’s Eve festivities
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local businesses are preparing for New Year’s Eve. One local bar is preparing for a big hometown crowd, while Peter Pan Bus Lines is adding more trips to their schedule to accommodate the big number of people heading to the Times Square celebration. The...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
Zamboni catches fire in Springfield
A Zamboni outside of MGM casino was on fire Thursday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
westernmassnews.com
Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
westernmassnews.com
Local restaurants prepare for New Year's Eve
Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep. Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer. Updated: 15 minutes ago. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
westernmassnews.com
Hazmat Team responding to reports of a suspicious package
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and a hazmat team responded to Tamarack St. Thursday night for reports of a suspicious package. According to officials, it was determined to be a non-credible threat. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton fire crews respond to an accidental fire started by snow globe
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews responded to a small, accidental fire inside an apartment complex Thursday that was started by a snow globe. Fire officials said the snow globe’s position on the coffee table attracted light that was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and Styrofoam. It brought the materials to ignition temperatures.
Good Samaritan lauded for saving lives of 2 police officers in Springfield; suspect charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Pedro Perez was driving by when he saw the Springfield police officer in distress and struggling with an armed robbery suspect on Chapin Terrace shortly after noon on Tuesday. The officer was trying to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, police said. Perez...
westernmassnews.com
A Mild, Dry, And Breezy Start To 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy New Year!. Ringing in the New Year at midnight seemed odd this year with rain, fog, and very mild temps as the ball drop temp was near 50!. Waking up on this first day of 2023, we will be dealing with mainly cloudy skies, temperatures...
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
westernmassnews.com
Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a second propane-fueled space heater was tied to a fire, the latest being in Brimfield last week where one person died. The first, a 2-alarm fire Springfield just weeks before Christmas. “Propane-fueled space heaters are extremely dangerous, they’re illegal...
westernmassnews.com
A Damp but Mild New Year’s Eve, Warmer Air Continues into 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The last few days have been very mild, and that continues today with temperatures reaching the upper 40′s and lower 50′s throughout Western Mass. Saturday, our high reached 52 degrees in Springfield, about 18 degrees above normal for this time of year. We are, however on the wet side today, as we have been dealing with light to steady showers all day. With showers, low clouds, and areas of fog, we are also dealing with reduced visibility tonight. If you plan to be out tonight, you must drive carefully with reduced visibility, and rain showers. Showers and mild temperatures look to continue into the overnight. You will need the umbrella or rain jacket for any outdoor new year’s celebrations tonight, but the good news is, temperatures will remain mild throughout the overnight, only getting down into the middle and upper 40′s.
