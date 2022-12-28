SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The last few days have been very mild, and that continues today with temperatures reaching the upper 40′s and lower 50′s throughout Western Mass. Saturday, our high reached 52 degrees in Springfield, about 18 degrees above normal for this time of year. We are, however on the wet side today, as we have been dealing with light to steady showers all day. With showers, low clouds, and areas of fog, we are also dealing with reduced visibility tonight. If you plan to be out tonight, you must drive carefully with reduced visibility, and rain showers. Showers and mild temperatures look to continue into the overnight. You will need the umbrella or rain jacket for any outdoor new year’s celebrations tonight, but the good news is, temperatures will remain mild throughout the overnight, only getting down into the middle and upper 40′s.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO