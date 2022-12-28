ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, thousands gathered for the first time in three years to ring in the new year in Northampton, families gathered to ring in the new year at Holyoke Heritage State Park Saturday afternoon, and eight people are now displaced after a fire on West Alvord Street in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley. According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting...
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Area businesses gear up for New Year’s Eve festivities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local businesses are preparing for New Year’s Eve. One local bar is preparing for a big hometown crowd, while Peter Pan Bus Lines is adding more trips to their schedule to accommodate the big number of people heading to the Times Square celebration. The...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local restaurants prepare for New Year's Eve

Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep. Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer. Updated: 15 minutes ago. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hazmat Team responding to reports of a suspicious package

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and a hazmat team responded to Tamarack St. Thursday night for reports of a suspicious package. According to officials, it was determined to be a non-credible threat. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton fire crews respond to an accidental fire started by snow globe

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews responded to a small, accidental fire inside an apartment complex Thursday that was started by a snow globe. Fire officials said the snow globe’s position on the coffee table attracted light that was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and Styrofoam. It brought the materials to ignition temperatures.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

A Mild, Dry, And Breezy Start To 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy New Year!. Ringing in the New Year at midnight seemed odd this year with rain, fog, and very mild temps as the ball drop temp was near 50!. Waking up on this first day of 2023, we will be dealing with mainly cloudy skies, temperatures...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a second propane-fueled space heater was tied to a fire, the latest being in Brimfield last week where one person died. The first, a 2-alarm fire Springfield just weeks before Christmas. “Propane-fueled space heaters are extremely dangerous, they’re illegal...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

A Damp but Mild New Year’s Eve, Warmer Air Continues into 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The last few days have been very mild, and that continues today with temperatures reaching the upper 40′s and lower 50′s throughout Western Mass. Saturday, our high reached 52 degrees in Springfield, about 18 degrees above normal for this time of year. We are, however on the wet side today, as we have been dealing with light to steady showers all day. With showers, low clouds, and areas of fog, we are also dealing with reduced visibility tonight. If you plan to be out tonight, you must drive carefully with reduced visibility, and rain showers. Showers and mild temperatures look to continue into the overnight. You will need the umbrella or rain jacket for any outdoor new year’s celebrations tonight, but the good news is, temperatures will remain mild throughout the overnight, only getting down into the middle and upper 40′s.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

