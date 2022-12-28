Read full article on original website
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
10 most woke moments of 2022
MADISON — In a surprise to absolutely no one paying any attention, Wisconsin made the cut for 2022’s ranking of the Top 10 Most Woke States. While this ranking took into consideration only six criteria for wokeness, we are confident that any expansion of those criteria would only result in Wisconsin rising in the rankings.
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
Ways to Celebrate the New Year in Minnesota
Celebrating the upcoming new year can come in a variety of ways. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some fun things for Minnesotans to take part in. New Year Events. Minnesota Children’s Museum, St. Paul, Friday, Dec. 30: Party at the special Sparklerama event from...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
Gift Shop is frozen solid
Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. Updated: 9 hours ago. New study on the...
Minnesota’s Como Zoo Hosting Epic Daytime New Year’s Parties This Weekend
The Como Park Zoo and Observatory is hosting a New Year's Eve Confetti Dance Party on Saturday, December 31st and Sunday, January 1st. The event is free but attendees must make a 'reservation' in advance. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days the zoo will ring in 2023...
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Top Restaurant Picks In Wisconsin and Minnesota Featured On Guy Fieri’s Show
For any place that is featured on Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives that is some serious publicity that you just can't buy. He actually has made multiple stops here in the Northland before and that is always exciting. But now an actual list has been released by a...
New and Inclusive St. Paul Coffee Shops That Opened In 2022
2022 is almost over, and in reflecting on the year, I want to look back at some of my favorite things… coffee, coffee shops, and finding inclusive and welcoming places. Like most of America, my love for the taste and variety of coffee has definitely expanded in 2022, and so has the variety of coffee shops in Minnesota.
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
FFA Growing in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth. Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year. Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She...
The most popular food delivery spots of 2022 in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Who’s hungry?. Madison, Wis., definitely is. Eat Street, a third party delivery service, released savory stats it collected over the past year. It revealed that Madison, Wis., ordered out the most this year. Appleton and Oshkosh came in second and third, respectively. Across the entire state,...
