Fossil Fuel Power Fell Up to 68 Percent as Blackouts Hit US South
Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation. — Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation as a winter storm hit the US Southeast, forcing blackouts that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Untangling catch shares with Lee van der Voo
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Overfishing is a huge problem, one that requires sound policy to regulate. Over the course of the twentieth century, several important fisheries collapsed, leading to the United States developing policies to regulate it. These policies have earned the U.S. a good reputation when it comes to fisheries management, with a successful record of preventing overfishing and rehabilitating fish stocks in recent decades. But as we explore in our new FoodPrint of Wild Seafood report, not all management strategies have been a success for fisherpeople and their communities. The development of catch share programs, which privatize access to fisheries and limit who is allowed to use the ocean's resources, are of particular concern.
Labor flags wastewater tests on inbound planes as mandatory Covid checks for China arrivals resumes
Australia is planning to introduce wastewater testing for incoming flights in an attempt to gather more information about the possible entry of new Covid variants. The health minister, Mark Butler, announced the measure on Monday in a round of interviews defending the decision to reimpose pre-flight Covid testing for passengers from China as necessary because of a “absence of comprehensive information” about the disease in China.
Top Headlines: World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The world faces a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause several economies to contract, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, Bloomberg reported. Read...
Shale Bosses Worried About US Labor Shortages Going Into 2023
US shale executives remain concerned about the outlook for rising costs going into 2023 as they continue to struggle with hiring and retaining workers. — US shale executives remain concerned about the outlook for rising costs going into 2023 as they continue to struggle with hiring and retaining workers, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Bureau of Land Management Seeks Feedback on Proposed Lease Sales
Several BLM offices have started 30-day scoping periods to receive public input on potential oil and gas lease sales. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) revealed this month that, in accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), several of its offices have started 30-day scoping periods to receive public input on potential oil and gas lease sales.
Oil Rollercoasters In Holiday Shortened Trading Week
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looks at this week’s oil price moves, the Covid-19 situation in China, cold fronts in the U.S. and more. Read on for more detail.
Russia Set to Export Large Amounts of Diesel Before EU Sanctions
Russia’s seaborne diesel exports are set to boom next month as the nation races to get cargoes into the market before a European Union embargo begins in February. Shipments of the fuel from Russia’s key Baltic and Black Sea ports, including some that originated in Belarus, are set to surge to 2.68 million tons in January, a 8% hike on December’s planned flows and the highest export rate since at least January 2020, according to industry data seen by Bloomberg.
