New sanctions starting to bite Russia's economy as Moscow admits deficit impact
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reportedly told journalists Tuesday that an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major economies is squeezing Russian export income and will potentially push Moscow's budget deficit higher than the expected 2% of GDP next year. "It's still too early to fully assess...
Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment from Russia Since May
Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages. The Aframax Zaliv Baikal vessel is sailing to Japan after loading from the Sakhalin-2 facility in...
Ship Insurers to Cancel War Cover for Russia, Ukraine from January 1
LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses. Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan. 1,...
Russia's Gazprom saw its exports sink to the lowest level this century as flows to Europe dwindled
Russia's Gazprom saw its exports to key foreign markets shrink 46% this year, per Bloomberg. Gas output is forecast to fall to 412.6 billion cubic meters this year, marking a 20% drop from 2021. Exports fell after Russian gas flows to Europe got squeezed this year amid the fallout from...
Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo
WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Russia Running Out of Troops in Battle for Bakhmut, Battalions Split Up—ISW
Bakhmut is one of the most intense spots of fighting in the war. Russian forces fighting in the region are being led by members of the Wagner Group.
Italy To Shed Russian Gas Imports By Building Two FSRUs
Italy plans to boost its LNG import capacity to 27 bcm from nearly 17 bcm currently as it seeks to completely replace Russian gas supplies. — Italy plans to boost its LNG import capacity to 27 billion cubic meters from nearly 17 bcm currently as it seeks to completely replace Russian gas supplies.
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday.
Ukrainian Missile Hits Belarus as Putin Ally Moves to War Footing: Report
Oleg Konovalov, a Belarusian military commissar, assured local residents that they had "absolutely nothing to worry about. Unfortunately, these things happen."
Inside the Ukrainian counteroffensive that shocked Putin and reshaped the war
KHARKIV, Ukraine - After weeks of fighting for scraps of territory on the war's bloodiest front, Oleh, a 21-year-old Ukrainian company commander, was summoned suddenly last August, along with thousands of other soldiers, to an obscure rendezvous point in the Kharkiv region. At his last position, relentless Russian artillery fire...
Russia’s gas production, exports shrink from sanctions pressure: report
Russia’s natural-gas production will fall by 12% this year and its exports will decline by about a quarter, a sign that intentional pressure on the country from sanctions on oil are taking a toll.
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Struggling To Keep Captured Weapons In The Fight
Via TwitterUkrainian troops are using tanks and other weapons captured from Russia, but keeping them operating is becoming a major issue.
