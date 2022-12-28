ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

New sanctions starting to bite Russia's economy as Moscow admits deficit impact

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reportedly told journalists Tuesday that an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major economies is squeezing Russian export income and will potentially push Moscow's budget deficit higher than the expected 2% of GDP next year. "It's still too early to fully assess...
rigzone.com

Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment from Russia Since May

Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages. The Aframax Zaliv Baikal vessel is sailing to Japan after loading from the Sakhalin-2 facility in...
gcaptain.com

Ship Insurers to Cancel War Cover for Russia, Ukraine from January 1

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses. Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan. 1,...
defensenews.com

Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo

WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
rigzone.com

Italy To Shed Russian Gas Imports By Building Two FSRUs

Italy plans to boost its LNG import capacity to 27 bcm from nearly 17 bcm currently as it seeks to completely replace Russian gas supplies. — Italy plans to boost its LNG import capacity to 27 billion cubic meters from nearly 17 bcm currently as it seeks to completely replace Russian gas supplies.
France 24

Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Houston Chronicle

Inside the Ukrainian counteroffensive that shocked Putin and reshaped the war

KHARKIV, Ukraine - After weeks of fighting for scraps of territory on the war's bloodiest front, Oleh, a 21-year-old Ukrainian company commander, was summoned suddenly last August, along with thousands of other soldiers, to an obscure rendezvous point in the Kharkiv region. At his last position, relentless Russian artillery fire...
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
