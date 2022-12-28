Read full article on original website
Leading Organization for Health Insurance and Employee Benefits Professionals NAHU Rebrands as NABIP
WASHINGTON , Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, announced today that it is rebranding as the. National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals. (NABIP). For decades, NABIP has advocated on behalf of benefits and...
HMOs are part of the problem with health care in the United States
I'm happy that Megan McArdle likes her Kaiser HMO. The United States has by far the most expensive health-care system in the world, but it does not have the best system by any measure used internationally. One area that is particularly troublesome, given the heated debates about abortion, is that the United States has the highest rate of infant mortality in the…
New Health and Medicine Data Has Been Reported by a Researcher at Harvard Chan School of Public Health (The Settlement of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation): Health and Medicine
-- New research on agriculture is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Importance: The recent settlement of the class action antitrust lawsuit against the. Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Association. and 34 plans will bring substantial change to...
Cost concerns keep older adults from seeking emergency care: Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan
-- Worries about what emergency care might cost them have kept some older adults from seeking medical attention even when they felt they might need it, a new study shows. In all, 22% of older adults who may have needed care from the emergency department didn’t go because of concerns about what they might have to pay, according to the new findings published in the.
What NC teachers, state employees, retirees need to know about health insurance change [The Charlotte Observer]
Thousands of North Carolina teachers and state employees will be getting a different insurance carrier starting in 2025, the state treasurer announced Wednesday. Here’s what state employees and teachers — plus retirees and dependents — need to know. What about my health insurance is changing?. The North...
Findings from Wills Eye Hospital & Research Institute Yields New Data on Managed Care (The Economic Downturn of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Its Impact On Access To Eye Care): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To discuss the economic downturn of pediat-ric ophthalmology in the setting of an alarming decline in the number of residents pursuing pediatric ophthal-mology and its impact on limiting access to eye care. Survey studies and articles examining the re-cent economic impact of reimbursement cuts and prac-tice pattern changes in pediatric ophthalmology were reviewed.”
Willingness to enroll in Social Health Insurance and associated factors among Household Heads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State: Health and Medicine
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Background: Social health insurance (SHI) schemes cover the healthcare needs of the informal sector workers, provide them with financial protection, minimize the equity gap, reduce Out-Of-Pocket (OOP) spending, and enhance utilization of the healthcare system.
Aetna picked to operate North Carolina employee health plan
—Insurance giant Aetna will administer North Carolina's health coverage plan for state government employees, teachers, retirees and their family members starting in 2025, the State Treasurer's Office announced Wednesday. Blue Cross, the state's largest health insurer, said in a written statement that it's pursuing an appeal of the State Health Plan's…
Federal audits reveal widespread overcharges, other errors in Medicare Advantage plans; Humana and United stand out
Recently released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013 and are the most recent reviews...
Georgia announces its own healthcare insurance portal
After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace last year,. has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies - including big players such as United,
International Health Insurance Companies 2022: Keep Up to Date with IPMI /PMI by the Insurer
This report has the latest information, facts and figures and research on significant global, regional and local health insurance companies. After quiet years, the health insurance market and insurers have re-opened at breakneck speed. Keeping up with what health insurers are doing and planning is very difficult. Insurer partnerships. The...
Patent Application Titled “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods” Published Online (USPTO 20220398641): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services...
New Migraine Study Findings Have Been Reported by Researchers at Soroka University Medical Center and the Faculty of Health Sciences (Migraine epidemiology and comorbidities in Southern Israel: a clinical database study in a universal health …): Primary Headache Diseases and Conditions – Migraine
-- Investigators publish new report on migraine. According to news reporting originating from. and the Faculty of Health Sciences by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Understanding migraine epidemiology and its burden is crucial for planning health policies and interventions at the local level as well as at the global level. National policies in.
Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Researcher Reports Recent Findings in COVID-19 (1781. Antibiotic Prescription Trends of Patients with COVID-19: Analysis of National Health Insurance Data in Republic of Korea): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Researchers detail new data in COVID-19. According to news reporting from Kyonggi Do,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although COVID-19 is a viral infection, it is known that antibiotics are often prescribed due to concerns about combined bacterial infection. Therefore, we aimed to analyze how many patients with COVID-19 received the antibiotic prescription as well as what kinds of factors contributed to it using the.
Albany Area Primary Health Care forms partnership with CareSource [The Albany Herald, Ga.]
Jan. 4—ATLANTA — CareSource , a mission-driven Medicaid plan serving more than 500,000 Georgians, has partnered with. , to improve patient outcomes and quality of care. The partnership is part of. CareSource's. Pharmacy Residency Program, which gives new and experienced pharmacists the opportunity to increase their knowledge base...
Quadient Announces over $12M Subscription-based Software Services Contract with Top 5 Global Health Insurance Company
Quadient Announces over $1 2M Subscription-based Software Services Contract with Top 5 Global Health Insurance Company. (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the largest contract for its Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions, with the signature of a two-year contract extension with one of the top 5 global healthcare insurance companies based in.
Data on Antibiotics Published by a Researcher at Hanyang University College of Medicine (1806. The gap in the amount of monthly antimicrobial use according to the data source: Electronic Health Record Data vs. National Health Insurance Claim …): Drugs and Therapies – Antibiotics
-- Investigators publish new report on antibiotics. According to news reporting from. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Korea has single health insurance system and insurance claim information on almost all medical practices in Korean hospitals is collected and processed by the. Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service. (HIRA). Since...
Are crop insurance proceeds deferrable for tax purposes?
There still seems to be a misunderstanding among some farmers about the tax deferability of crop insurance proceeds. I have seen several comments recently on social media by farmers communicating with each other stating to the effect that crop insurance is always deferable. That is not correct. With today's post, I sort through the proper way to determine whether the receipt of crop insurance is deferable for income tax purposes.
Northwestern Mutual: Ways to Use a Guaranteed Death Benefit
MILWAUKEE , Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwestern Mutual : Policyholders of universal life insurance and whole life insurance likely know that the policy features a guaranteed death benefit. This means beneficiaries may change several times throughout the life of the policy as priorities change, children grow up, and grandchildren are born.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Patient Monitoring Device And System”, for Approval (USPTO 20220395196): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ovalle, Wernher (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “As of. November 2017. , nursing homes are...
