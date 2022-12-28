Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg veteran honored nationally for #StillServing other veterans
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Bozeman, who is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about his service and why he feels compelled to service other veterans. The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign...
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
WSLS
Big Island Volunteer Fire Company saddened by the passing of fellow firefighter
BEDFORD, Va. – The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the loss of one of its own. Lt. Mel Nowlin, a long-time volunteer who served as the company’s treasurer and secretary, has passed away. Authorities say he was found dead in a pond on his property Friday...
Liberty News
Liberty Track Sets 2023 Outdoor Schedule
Liberty Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Lance Bingham has announced the Flames’ 2023 outdoor track & field schedule. Highlights include the annual Liberty Twilight Qualifier, two visits to California and a return to the Penn Relays. At Home in the Hill City. Liberty will close out...
cvilletomorrow.org
5 charts to help you understand Charlottesville
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Charlottesville is changing. But how isn’t always so easy to see. This year, we began a project that tells the stories of how things have and haven’t changed in the last decade. It’s called Changing Charlottesville, and it’s 19 stories about 19 neighborhoods using data, history and voices of the community. The series is by Erin O’Hare and Evan Mitchell, with a team behind them editing and checking data. Here’s an introduction.
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA
Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
cbs19news
Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg’s new Republican majority set to deliver on its pledge — elected school board, more police, tax cuts
Some time ago, nearly two years back, the fabric of a movement was starting to be sewn. The foundations for a campaign, the likes of which Lynchburg had never seen, were laid and nurtured. As the narrative of these last two years were daily inked into the volumes of history, we finally arrived at November 8th, 2022, where for the first time in nearly two decades, Lynchburg City Council will have a new political majority.
Controlled burn becomes out of control in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department got a brand new tanker engine (Tanker 205) on Friday and an out-of-control fire to use it on. Firefighters say on Facebook that they responded to a controlled burn in the evening hours of Friday and cleared the scene. They say they were called back to […]
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.
