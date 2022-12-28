Read full article on original website
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Café of Life seeks to extend lease of Leitner Park in Bonita Springs
Café of Life has been serving the Bonita Spring community since the late 1990s. Struggling for years to find a place to efficiently provide services for its growing organization, it provided meals for those in need in an open field on picnic tables downtown off Old 41 Road. “Of...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Mitigation Experts continue to offer rebuilding advice in Lee, Charlotte counties
Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation specialists will be in Lee and Charlotte counties to answer rebuilding questions and offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. The information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors. Specialists will be available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the Home Depots at 14655 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers and 19690 Cochrane Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction begins at Habitat for Humanity Kaicasa subdivision in Collier County
One of the largest affordable communities built by Habitat for Humanity is in Southwest Florida. After many years in development, construction at the long-anticipated Habitat Collier subdivision of Kaicasa is officially underway. The neighborhood had its first wall-raising. The home will soon be occupied by a family. Volunteers, staff and...
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples artist restarts career with help of anonymous WINK viewers
An artist in East Naples who lost all her supplies during Hurricane Ian and no longer had a way to make a living received much-needed help from anonymous strangers who saw her plight on WINK News. Kaata Mrachek’s life work was destroyed by the floodwaters that swept through her mobile...
gulfshorebusiness.com
MudBugs Cajun Kitchen reopens on Sanibel
MudBugs Cajun Kitchen reopened on Sanibel this week after recovering from Hurricane Ian damage. First opening its doors in December 2018, owner Ron Rice intended to build a fun, relaxing New Orleans atmosphere with live music and great food, modeled after his numerous visits to The Big Easy with his wife.
Florida Weekly
PBS Contractors completes The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery
PBS Contractors completed the renovation of The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery’s Bonita Springs office, located at 23471 Walden Center Drive, Suite 300, Bonita Springs, FL. The scope of the project included additional clinical space for patients and a top-notch break room for employees. Since 2004, The...
Habitat for Humanity begins construction on affordable housing community
Kaicasa will be the largest affordable housing community they’ve built nationwide. The development will be built on 100 acres and will be home to 281 homeowners once it is completed.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: 60 restaurants launch in Bonita, Estero, Lee in 2022
At least 60 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Lee County, including more than two dozen in Bonita Springs and Estero. Bonita truly was a hot spot this calendar year with the launch of many notable dining destinations in the city. The owners of the nearby Downtown Coffee and Wine Co. upped their game with the introduction of The Bohemian Restaurant, which led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with its March opening in the new Entrada business center on the corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads. Entrada also saw the February openings of the Rabbit Hole Kava Bar and Lee County’s first location of Naples-based Napoli on the Bay Pizza.
City of Fort Myers removes Hurricane Ian memorial from Centennial Park
The memorial honoring Hurricane Ian victims has been removed from downtown Fort Myers. The city plans for a permanent way to honor the lives lost.
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
luxury-houses.net
A Special Residence on Two Full Estate Lots with Ground Overlooking Golf Course and Lake Views in Naples, Florida is Asking for $15.5 Million
4454 Wayside Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4454 Wayside Drive, Naples, Florida, is built on two estate lots with uncompromising architectural detailing, custom finishes, panoramic vistas, and beautiful lake views. This special residence takes gracious living to a whole new level. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4454 Wayside Drive, please contact David S Braverman (Phone: 239-649-1990) at Downing Frye Realty Inc. for full support and perfect service.
coastalbreezenews.com
Arthrex Family Holiday Nights
Arthrex held their Holiday Nights at the Naples campus for employees and their families with many different activities and festivities for everyone to enjoy. The main attraction of the Arthrex Family Holiday Nights was the German Christmas Market, offering all kinds of traditional German delicacies including authentic German pretzels, bratwursts, roasted walnuts and almonds, plain and decorated gingerbread cookies, Kinderpunsch, and Glühwein, a hot spiced wine. The German treats perfectly accompanied the creatively decorated shops.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers Beach ‘Book Nook’ owner restocks, awaits reopening
Annette Stillson couldn’t believe the wreckage of what had been her bookstore. Annette’s Book Nook, previously called the Beach Book Nook, flooded from Hurricane Ian’s storm surge on Sept. 28 at Santini Plaza on Fort Myers Beach, near the southern end of Estero Island. Stillson, a Bonita Springs resident who doesn’t drive, wasn’t able to survey the scene until about a week later. Even then, the reality of the situation didn’t quite register.
WINKNEWS.com
Billy Fuccillo’s former Cape Coral, Port Charlotte Kia dealerships sell to Morgan Automotive Group
The late Billy Fuccillo would have had one word for this real estate deal, and it would have been “huge.”. Kia of Cape Coral, which Fuccillo owned from December 2010 until before his death at age 65 in June 2021, changed hands again. Morgan Automotive Group paid $14.5 million...
fox13news.com
Hundreds of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian up for auction at Florida salvage yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Along with homes and businesses, Hurricane Ian also damaged countless number of boats. Now, hundreds of them are going on sale. According to WINK News, it will take place at Cooper Capital Specialty Salvage along Burnt Shore Road in Charlotte County. Hundreds are up for auction.
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review‘Watts for Dinner’: Saki opens second location in East Naples. AndThai Sushi By KJ, Pours at Publix (East Naples), Joey D's, First Watch, Habanero Catering (East...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers-based Paragon Flight Training takes delivery of additional 4 new Piper P100i aircraft
Paragon Flight Training, a flight training academy based at Page Field in Fort Myers, completed its goal of purchasing 10 new Piper P100i aircraft in 2022, taking possession of the final four aircraft Thursday. The acquisition follows last month’s news that the company purchased a new Piper Seminole, an aircraft model essential for commercial pilot training. The acquisition of Piper 100i aircraft is part of Paragon Flight’s longer-term fleet modernization strategy to purchase 40 additional Piper aircraft during the next five years. The company also purchased a Frasca flight training device, which will be delivered in early summer 2023, to complement the Piper Seminole. Featuring an exact button-for-button replica of the Seminole’s cockpit and characteristics, the Frasca device provides an immersive and positive training experience. Paragon Flight’s investments further support its Professional Pilot Program, a Federal Aviation Administration-accredited program for accelerated professional pilot training launched by Paragon Flight earlier this year.
WINKNEWS.com
Where do we grow from here: Southwest Florida’s rising rent
The cost of living skyrocketed this year as Southwest Florida continued to grow and as it works to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. As we prepare to close out 2022, WINK News decided to take a look back at the past year’s crazy rent prices and revisit a series we did seven years ago called: “Where do we grow from here.”
