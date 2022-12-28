ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Florida Weekly

26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park

Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Mitigation Experts continue to offer rebuilding advice in Lee, Charlotte counties

Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation specialists will be in Lee and Charlotte counties to answer rebuilding questions and offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. The information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors. Specialists will be available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the Home Depots at 14655 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers and 19690 Cochrane Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

East Naples artist restarts career with help of anonymous WINK viewers

An artist in East Naples who lost all her supplies during Hurricane Ian and no longer had a way to make a living received much-needed help from anonymous strangers who saw her plight on WINK News. Kaata Mrachek’s life work was destroyed by the floodwaters that swept through her mobile...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

MudBugs Cajun Kitchen reopens on Sanibel

MudBugs Cajun Kitchen reopened on Sanibel this week after recovering from Hurricane Ian damage. First opening its doors in December 2018, owner Ron Rice intended to build a fun, relaxing New Orleans atmosphere with live music and great food, modeled after his numerous visits to The Big Easy with his wife.
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: 60 restaurants launch in Bonita, Estero, Lee in 2022

At least 60 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Lee County, including more than two dozen in Bonita Springs and Estero. Bonita truly was a hot spot this calendar year with the launch of many notable dining destinations in the city. The owners of the nearby Downtown Coffee and Wine Co. upped their game with the introduction of The Bohemian Restaurant, which led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with its March opening in the new Entrada business center on the corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads. Entrada also saw the February openings of the Rabbit Hole Kava Bar and Lee County’s first location of Naples-based Napoli on the Bay Pizza.
ESTERO, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Special Residence on Two Full Estate Lots with Ground Overlooking Golf Course and Lake Views in Naples, Florida is Asking for $15.5 Million

4454 Wayside Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4454 Wayside Drive, Naples, Florida, is built on two estate lots with uncompromising architectural detailing, custom finishes, panoramic vistas, and beautiful lake views. This special residence takes gracious living to a whole new level. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4454 Wayside Drive, please contact David S Braverman (Phone: 239-649-1990) at Downing Frye Realty Inc. for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Arthrex Family Holiday Nights

Arthrex held their Holiday Nights at the Naples campus for employees and their families with many different activities and festivities for everyone to enjoy. The main attraction of the Arthrex Family Holiday Nights was the German Christmas Market, offering all kinds of traditional German delicacies including authentic German pretzels, bratwursts, roasted walnuts and almonds, plain and decorated gingerbread cookies, Kinderpunsch, and Glühwein, a hot spiced wine. The German treats perfectly accompanied the creatively decorated shops.
NAPLES, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach ‘Book Nook’ owner restocks, awaits reopening

Annette Stillson couldn’t believe the wreckage of what had been her bookstore. Annette’s Book Nook, previously called the Beach Book Nook, flooded from Hurricane Ian’s storm surge on Sept. 28 at Santini Plaza on Fort Myers Beach, near the southern end of Estero Island. Stillson, a Bonita Springs resident who doesn’t drive, wasn’t able to survey the scene until about a week later. Even then, the reality of the situation didn’t quite register.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Marconews.com

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review‘Watts for Dinner’: Saki opens second location in East Naples. AndThai Sushi By KJ, Pours at Publix (East Naples), Joey D's, First Watch, Habanero Catering (East...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers-based Paragon Flight Training takes delivery of additional 4 new Piper P100i aircraft

Paragon Flight Training, a flight training academy based at Page Field in Fort Myers, completed its goal of purchasing 10 new Piper P100i aircraft in 2022, taking possession of the final four aircraft Thursday. The acquisition follows last month’s news that the company purchased a new Piper Seminole, an aircraft model essential for commercial pilot training. The acquisition of Piper 100i aircraft is part of Paragon Flight’s longer-term fleet modernization strategy to purchase 40 additional Piper aircraft during the next five years. The company also purchased a Frasca flight training device, which will be delivered in early summer 2023, to complement the Piper Seminole. Featuring an exact button-for-button replica of the Seminole’s cockpit and characteristics, the Frasca device provides an immersive and positive training experience. Paragon Flight’s investments further support its Professional Pilot Program, a Federal Aviation Administration-accredited program for accelerated professional pilot training launched by Paragon Flight earlier this year.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where do we grow from here: Southwest Florida’s rising rent

The cost of living skyrocketed this year as Southwest Florida continued to grow and as it works to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. As we prepare to close out 2022, WINK News decided to take a look back at the past year’s crazy rent prices and revisit a series we did seven years ago called: “Where do we grow from here.”
NAPLES, FL

