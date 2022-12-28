Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
Louisiana State Employees and Retirees May Be Forced to Find a New Pharmacy Starting January 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A new pharmaceutical contract being pushed by the Edwards administration may force state employees and retirees to find a new pharmacy, starting Monday. The contract, which takes effect on January 1, will go forward after a legal challenge from independent pharmacists, who say the...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Food insecurity rises in Louisiana as a result of federal aid cuts and inflation
Hunger Free America says food insecurity is surging in Louisiana because of inflation and the expiration of the child tax credit and free school meals. Hunger Free America CEO, Joel Berg, says more than 470,000 Louisiana residents are living without enough food and with the cuts to federal aid, their paychecks are not enough to keep enough food on the tape.
bizmagsb.com
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
an17.com
Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty
Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
ktalnews.com
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) — A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
KTBS
ArkLaTex politics: Louisiana income taxes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Income taxes: bah, humbug! Nobody likes them; nobody wants to pay them. Now, Louisiana lawmakers are working towards the goal of eliminating the state income tax. It may not happen soon. In fact, State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, introduced a bill a couple of years ago to...
NOLA.com
Letters: What happened to Louisiana students? Governor should appoint task force
In the 1960s and ‘70s I taught high school youth and loved it. I adored my students, and my students, for the most part, adored me. When I taught in Louisiana, they answered me with “Yes, ma’am” or “No, ma’am.”. When I taught in...
Louisiana Secretary of State: TikTok is a threat to our citizens’ personal data
As of Wednesday, December 21, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and District 28 State Representative Daryl Deshotel announced that they would pursue legislation in 2023 to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
Louisiana Residents Search for Unclaimed Cash in 48 Other States
Just one click of your mouse allows you to search the databases of 48 other states for unclaimed cash that may still be owed to you.
brproud.com
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday's tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover.
KTBS
Louisiana state librarian files lawsuit against Lt. Gov.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state librarian filed a civil lawsuit against Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, alleging that the politician removed her from her office after she reported him to the FBI for “questionable contracts.”. Rebecca Hamilton, who served in the state Department of Culture, Recreation...
iheart.com
Government Worker Sues Lt. Gov. Nungesser, Claiming Retaliation
An assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana is suing Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for workplace retaliation. Rebecca Hamilton claims Nungesser had her tossed out of her office after she reported him to state and federal investigators for what looked to her to be "questionable contracts." Hamilton says she's...
kalb.com
Jeff Landry writes letter to Gov. Edwards asking OGB to refrain from pushing through contract with Caremark PCS Health
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards and Commissioner Jay Dardenne on Wednesday, asking the Office of Group Benefits (OGB) to refrain from pushing through a contract with Caremark PCS Health. Landry said that the proposed contract, set to...
brparents.com
2023 The Face of Childcare
In 2006, Tessa and Derrick Holloway decided to make a life changing decision. They decided to purchase their first business, which happened to be a childcare center located in Port Allen. “This was a business opportunity for us, which turned out to be what is now my life’s calling,” says Tessa. Derrick adds, “As our business grew, so did our passion and knowledge for the early childcare industry.”
La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
Comments / 0