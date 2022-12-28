ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders bench Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham

By Barry Werner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOyZ5_0jwts5Iv00

Jarrett Stidham was once considered an heir apparent to Tom Brady. That didn’t pan out.

Now, the former Baylor and Auburn quarterback gets a look at replacing Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Stidham will start the final two games of the NFL season and that means Carr heads to the bench.

Carr has started 142 games for the Raiders since 2014. He threw for 3,522 yards in 2022 with 24 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, which leads the NFL.

The Raiders have had a dismal year in McDaniels’ first season as their coach. They are 6-9 and in third place in the AFC West.

The only team they are ahead of is the Denver Broncos, who just fired their coach.

Stidham had not played in an NFL game since 2020 until this season. He appeared in three games as a Raider and went 8-for-13 for 72 yards.

