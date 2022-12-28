ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

North Carolina leaders review TikTok use on state employee devices

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's administration says it's reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices. The comment from a Cooper spokesperson comes after two key state House Republicans asked the Democratic governor on Wednesday to issue an executive order banning the app. The...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
State DOJ will not charge Mark Meadows, wife over voter fraud allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's attorney general says there's not enough evidence to charge former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows or his wife Debra for alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election. According to AG Josh Stein, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted an extensive investigation.
RALEIGH, NC
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission proposes hunting changes for 2023

North Carolina — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land, and other activities along with the January 2023 public hearing schedule where they will receive comments. The three public hearings will take place on the following:. Jan. 10, 2023,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

