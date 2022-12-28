Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
North Carolina leaders review TikTok use on state employee devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's administration says it's reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices. The comment from a Cooper spokesperson comes after two key state House Republicans asked the Democratic governor on Wednesday to issue an executive order banning the app. The...
WLOS.com
State DOJ will not charge Mark Meadows, wife over voter fraud allegations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's attorney general says there's not enough evidence to charge former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows or his wife Debra for alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election. According to AG Josh Stein, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted an extensive investigation.
WLOS.com
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission proposes hunting changes for 2023
North Carolina — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land, and other activities along with the January 2023 public hearing schedule where they will receive comments. The three public hearings will take place on the following:. Jan. 10, 2023,...
WLOS.com
2022 in Review: A look at this year's top stories from across Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From snowstorms to high winds, heartbreak to harrowing tales, it's been a year full of major headlines across Western North Carolina. Here's a look at the top viewed stories from each month. JANUARY. The year started off with a major snowstorm for many across the...
WLOS.com
SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
Comments / 0