Anderson County, SC

WLOS.com

Missing: SC authorities searching for man who suffers from dementia

MARIETTA, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are asking the public for help locating a man recently reported missing. The sheriff's office says 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of Baker Circle in Marietta.
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
WLOS.com

Man arrested, charged in attempted robbery of Cashiers bank

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities made an arrest Friday in the attempted robbery of a Cashiers bank in mid-December. Esli Hernandez Nolosco was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and charged with attempted armed robbery and hoax/false bomb in a public building. The attempted robbery happened Dec. 13, 2022, at...
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Tyson’s Career Night Lifts Clemson Past NC State 78-64 on Friday

Clemson — (WLOS) Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) posted a historic night for Clemson University men’s basketball in a 78-64 win over NC State on Friday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tyson led all scorers with a career-high 31 points and career-best 15 rebounds. He became the first player in Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC

