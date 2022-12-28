Read full article on original website
Missing: SC authorities searching for man who suffers from dementia
MARIETTA, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are asking the public for help locating a man recently reported missing. The sheriff's office says 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of Baker Circle in Marietta.
Water service restored to majority of Mills River, Arden, Asheville officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: On Friday, News 13 continued to receive calls from customers saying that, despite the city report, their water had not returned at all. Our newsroom has received countless calls from Royal Pines, Sweeten Creek, the Reynolds area and more surrounding South Asheville areas. ____________
Man arrested, charged in attempted robbery of Cashiers bank
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities made an arrest Friday in the attempted robbery of a Cashiers bank in mid-December. Esli Hernandez Nolosco was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and charged with attempted armed robbery and hoax/false bomb in a public building. The attempted robbery happened Dec. 13, 2022, at...
Tyson’s Career Night Lifts Clemson Past NC State 78-64 on Friday
Clemson — (WLOS) Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) posted a historic night for Clemson University men’s basketball in a 78-64 win over NC State on Friday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tyson led all scorers with a career-high 31 points and career-best 15 rebounds. He became the first player in Clemson...
