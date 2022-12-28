MARIETTA, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are asking the public for help locating a man recently reported missing. The sheriff's office says 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of Baker Circle in Marietta.

SLATER-MARIETTA, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO