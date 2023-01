LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — Two people were shot to death when a man fired his gun while celebrating at a New Year's Eve party, early Sunday in Michigan. Investigators in Van Buren County, west of Kalamazoo, said someone called at 12:05 a.m. to report one man had been shot in the head and a second shot multiple times in the back.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO