So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
'We have reached our limit': APA Olivette needs help getting big dogs into homes
OLIVETTE, Mo. — Like many animal shelters across the country and the St. Louis region, the Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) Olivette is inundated with animals. APA Olivette is over capacity with big dogs. In another Twitter post, the agency said, "We have reached our limit." Adoption fees...
laduenews.com
See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball
The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
stlpublicradio.org
A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2022
For many of us, the holiday season is heavy with mourning for those we lost in 2022. This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates their stories, including the legacies of St. Louisans like Cherokee Street entrepreneur Minerva Lopez Montaigne, former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker and musician Patrick Haggerty.
Couple takes nearly $600 rideshare from St. Louis to Omaha after flight issues
A delayed flight, turned into a missed connection, but two flight changes later, one couple decided to take a nearly $600 Uber ride from St. Louis to Omaha.
KMOV
More than two years after being shot to death on Christmas Eve, family of murdered South City man left without answers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The family of a South City man shot and killed while driving down South Broadway on Christmas Eve 2020 is fighting to keep his name and legacy top of mind. St. Louis City Police say Chris Rea, 21, was found dead inside his pick-up truck near...
FOX2now.com
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023
Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region
Man shot during fight in south St. Louis
One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis.
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.
Dogs rescued from Pleasant Hill property moved to St. Louis shelter
Cass County dogs rescued from a rural Pleasant Hill property were moved to a Humane Society Shelter in St. Louis where more help is available.
KMOV
North County 5th grade artist sells drawings at local gas station to make his Christmas wish come true
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -11-year-old, Jubri Wilson, is using his love of art to make money to provide for himself and family. “I wanted to by some hot chocolate the first time,” says 5th grade artist, Jubri Wilson. The 5th grader goes to the local library to illustrate drawings...
Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
‘It’s very dangerous’: Locals react after man dead, officer hurt in St. Louis crash
An early-morning crash in North St. Louis leaves one driver dead and one police officer injured.
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
KMOV
Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in motorcycle crash in St. Louis County
Pamela L. Townsend, 46, of Arnold was seriously injured Thursday evening, Dec. 29, in a motorcycle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. 50 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:45 p.m. Townsend was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson XL883N north on the interstate and lost control,...
