Saint Louis, MO

laduenews.com

See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball

The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2022

For many of us, the holiday season is heavy with mourning for those we lost in 2022. This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates their stories, including the legacies of St. Louisans like Cherokee Street entrepreneur Minerva Lopez Montaigne, former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker and musician Patrick Haggerty.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
LEBANON, IL
5 On Your Side

Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
CAHOKIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman hurt in motorcycle crash in St. Louis County

Pamela L. Townsend, 46, of Arnold was seriously injured Thursday evening, Dec. 29, in a motorcycle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. 50 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:45 p.m. Townsend was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson XL883N north on the interstate and lost control,...
ARNOLD, MO

