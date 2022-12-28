Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
Around The Rinks: Pheonix Copley, Jeremy Swayman and Hunter Fejes have their games in gear (plus, pro notes)
Pheonix Copley wasn’t exactly buried in the American Hockey League, but it surely wasn’t the circuit he most wanted to inhabit. Jeremy Swayman found himself momentarily mired in the worst stretch of his pro career. Hunter Fejes confronted life-threatening cancer. Each Alaskan is savoring better times these days.
Bruins legend Bobby Orr ‘throwing out’ first puck for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Instead of a first pitch at Fenway Park, there will be a first puck at the 2023 NFL Winter Classic next month -- and Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr will reportedly be the one to deliver it. According to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck...
markerzone.com
DEVILS FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR DECEMBER 28TH
The National Hockey League's holiday roster freeze ended at midnight, meaning teams could make trades and place players on waivers starting today. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Andreas Johnsson (New Jersey) and Max Willman (Philadelphia) have been placed on the waiver wire for December 28th. Johnsson, 28, has only appeared...
Is it Ty Smith Time? Penguins Promote Smith, Caggiula from WBS
Is it time for Ty Smith? The Pittsburgh Penguins made more than a couple of housekeeping moves on Wednesday. The team placed Josh Archibald on IR retroactively to Dec. 18 and Ryan Poehling on IR retroactively to Dec. 20. However, the bigger news lies in the Penguins’ recalls from the WBS Penguins.
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
markerzone.com
SABRES PLACE SWEDISH DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
According to CapFriendly, the Buffalo Sabres have placed Swedish defenceman Lawrence Pilut on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Pilut, 26, has appeared in 17 games for the Sabres this season, recording three points (one goal, two assists), no penalty minutes and is a minus-four. Meanwhile, in three games for Buffalo's AHL affiliate in Rochester, he has two assists.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
Wichita Eagle
Daniel Ebrahim Steps Up as One of 161 Ontarians in NCAA Hockey
A large part of the journey for every young, skilled hockey player is similar: play well enough in your hometown, and soon, you’ll leave your hometown to play in an elite league. That trip was true for 22-year-old winger Daniel Ebrahim. The Whitby, Ont. native stood out playing for...
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Sharks prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Philadelphia Flyers will make the long flight to the other side of the country to do war with the San Jose Sharks in what should be an intriguing showdown. It is about that time to take an exclusive glimpse at our NHL odds series where our Flyers-Sharks prediction and pick will be made.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
Preparations underway at Fenway Park ahead of 2023 Winter Classic
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the Penguins and Bruins prepare for next week's Winter Classic, it's beginning to look a lot like a hockey rink at Fenway Park in Boston. The Pens and Bruins will take things outside for this year's Winter Classic on Monday.It's the second time the NHL will host its spectacle outdoor event at Fenway Park, with the Bruins defeating the Flyers in overtime in the 2010 Winter Classic. For the Penguins, it'll be their third time playing in the Winter Classic and sixth time playing outdoors overall.2008 Winter ClassicIn a snow globe environment at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo,...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes go for franchise-record 10th straight win
Oilers, Kraken battle in Pacific; Devils, Penguins look to bounce back. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games on Friday. Hurricanes look to win 10th straight, break franchise...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 12/30/22
Tonight marks the final game of 2022 for the New Jersey Devils, as they travel to the Steel City to take on their Metropolitan Division foes in the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 22-11-2, good enough for 46 points and second in the division. They are six points behind the streaking Carolina Hurricanes. Pittsburgh has a record of 19-10-6, and their 44 points are eight behind the Hurricanes.
NHL
Vaughn, Phelps cheer on Coyotes at Mullett Arena
It was not just an average night at Mullett Arena on Thursday. Actor Vince Vaughn and Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps were in attendance for the Arizona Coyote's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Coyotes mascot Howler was dressed in the "Average Joe's" uniform from Vaughn's 2004 hit comedy...
