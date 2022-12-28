PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the Penguins and Bruins prepare for next week's Winter Classic, it's beginning to look a lot like a hockey rink at Fenway Park in Boston. The Pens and Bruins will take things outside for this year's Winter Classic on Monday.It's the second time the NHL will host its spectacle outdoor event at Fenway Park, with the Bruins defeating the Flyers in overtime in the 2010 Winter Classic. For the Penguins, it'll be their third time playing in the Winter Classic and sixth time playing outdoors overall.2008 Winter ClassicIn a snow globe environment at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo,...

