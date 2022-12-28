ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

markerzone.com

DEVILS FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR DECEMBER 28TH

The National Hockey League's holiday roster freeze ended at midnight, meaning teams could make trades and place players on waivers starting today. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Andreas Johnsson (New Jersey) and Max Willman (Philadelphia) have been placed on the waiver wire for December 28th. Johnsson, 28, has only appeared...
NEWARK, NJ
ClutchPoints

The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak

Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
markerzone.com

SABRES PLACE SWEDISH DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS

According to CapFriendly, the Buffalo Sabres have placed Swedish defenceman Lawrence Pilut on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Pilut, 26, has appeared in 17 games for the Sabres this season, recording three points (one goal, two assists), no penalty minutes and is a minus-four. Meanwhile, in three games for Buffalo's AHL affiliate in Rochester, he has two assists.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Daniel Ebrahim Steps Up as One of 161 Ontarians in NCAA Hockey

A large part of the journey for every young, skilled hockey player is similar: play well enough in your hometown, and soon, you’ll leave your hometown to play in an elite league. That trip was true for 22-year-old winger Daniel Ebrahim. The Whitby, Ont. native stood out playing for...
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Preparations underway at Fenway Park ahead of 2023 Winter Classic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the Penguins and Bruins prepare for next week's Winter Classic, it's beginning to look a lot like a hockey rink at Fenway Park in Boston. The Pens and Bruins will take things outside for this year's Winter Classic on Monday.It's the second time the NHL will host its spectacle outdoor event at Fenway Park, with the Bruins defeating the Flyers in overtime in the 2010 Winter Classic. For the Penguins, it'll be their third time playing in the Winter Classic and sixth time playing outdoors overall.2008 Winter ClassicIn a snow globe environment at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes go for franchise-record 10th straight win

Oilers, Kraken battle in Pacific; Devils, Penguins look to bounce back. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games on Friday. Hurricanes look to win 10th straight, break franchise...
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 12/30/22

Tonight marks the final game of 2022 for the New Jersey Devils, as they travel to the Steel City to take on their Metropolitan Division foes in the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 22-11-2, good enough for 46 points and second in the division. They are six points behind the streaking Carolina Hurricanes. Pittsburgh has a record of 19-10-6, and their 44 points are eight behind the Hurricanes.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Vaughn, Phelps cheer on Coyotes at Mullett Arena

It was not just an average night at Mullett Arena on Thursday. Actor Vince Vaughn and Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps were in attendance for the Arizona Coyote's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Coyotes mascot Howler was dressed in the "Average Joe's" uniform from Vaughn's 2004 hit comedy...

