Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: 'Artic' Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature

The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from top model

The Dallas Cowboys will try to take advantage of a struggling opponent when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) has won five of its last six overall contests and still has a chance to repeat as NFC East champion since it trails first-place Philadelphia by two games with two remaining. But the Cowboys are just 3-3 on the road this season, losing three of their last four away from home. Tennessee (7-8), which is tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South, is in the midst of the longest losing streak of head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, as last week's 19-14 setback against Houston was its fifth consecutive defeat. Derrick Henry (hip) and Tony Pollard (thigh) are both inactive.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Week 17 Odds, Time, and Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys have already booked a playoff berth, but this doesn’t mean they have no motivation coming into Week 17. They want to keep their good form going, especially after beating the mighty Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. When it comes to the Tennessee Titans still haven’t secured a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hanford Sentinel

