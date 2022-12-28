Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Cowboys-Titans: How, When to Watch Thursday Night Football
Rejoice, NFL fans, we should have a fun game in store for Thursday Night Football this week. Those have come few and far between during this season, but the Week 17 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans should be more entertaining. There’s plenty at stake this week, as...
Yardbarker
Cowboys LOOK: 'Artic' Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature
The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
atozsports.com
One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
CBS Sports
Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from top model
The Dallas Cowboys will try to take advantage of a struggling opponent when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) has won five of its last six overall contests and still has a chance to repeat as NFC East champion since it trails first-place Philadelphia by two games with two remaining. But the Cowboys are just 3-3 on the road this season, losing three of their last four away from home. Tennessee (7-8), which is tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South, is in the midst of the longest losing streak of head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, as last week's 19-14 setback against Houston was its fifth consecutive defeat. Derrick Henry (hip) and Tony Pollard (thigh) are both inactive.
atozsports.com
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Week 17 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys have already booked a playoff berth, but this doesn’t mean they have no motivation coming into Week 17. They want to keep their good form going, especially after beating the mighty Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. When it comes to the Tennessee Titans still haven’t secured a...
Boogie Ellis rallies USC to victory at Washington for 3-0 start in Pac-12
Bogie Ellis scored 27 points, and USC pulled away for an 80-67 win at Washington to go to 3-0 in Pac-12 play. It was the Trojans' seventh win in a row.
Hanford Sentinel
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons. McDaniels not only will start Jarrett Stidham...
New Year's Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today
Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year's Eve. But that's not the only action on today with two other intriguing bowl games on in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP ...
Tennessee Titans take on Dallas Cowboys in last home game
Temps are expected to be in the 50s, a major difference from Sunday against the Texans. The official temperature at kickoff was 20 degrees, which was the coldest in stadium history.
Cowboys win (or lose) against the Titans because…
The Cowboys are playing a team that resembles the Titans, but one without most of their stars. Is there any way the Cowboys drop this game? K&C go through all the reasons why (or why they won’t) pick up a win in Nashville.
