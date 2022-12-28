Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's Washington neighbors, witnesses react to grad student's arrest
Kohberger was charged with felony burglary and four counts of murder for the stabbing deaths of Idaho co-eds Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Maddie Mogen.
A Pocono mountain raid and months of questions: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
After months of cryptic statements and unanswered questions, family and friends of the four students murdered in Idaho in November have finally been given a breakthrough.Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday 13 November, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.The case shocked the small college town of Moscow, Idaho and drew media attention from across the world, yet for nearly seven weeks police did not appear to have a suspect and gave little information about what they knew.Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate...
newsnationnow.com
Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect
Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location Claims
In a viral TikTok video, an employee of a Long John Silver's restaurant in Indiana claims that the district manager forces workers to sell expired food. Photo by(Willis Lam/flickr)
WSAZ
Protecting veterans from PACT Act schemes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a town hall meeting Friday in Delaware, President Joe Biden urged veterans who served in the Vietnam and Gulf wars, as well as those who served after Sept. 11, 2001, to take advantage of the newly passed Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and get tested for exposure to toxic chemicals such as Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxins.
Comments / 0