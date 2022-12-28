ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Independent

A Pocono mountain raid and months of questions: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders

After months of cryptic statements and unanswered questions, family and friends of the four students murdered in Idaho in November have finally been given a breakthrough.Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday 13 November, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.The case shocked the small college town of Moscow, Idaho and drew media attention from across the world, yet for nearly seven weeks police did not appear to have a suspect and gave little information about what they knew.Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect

Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
IDAHO STATE
WSAZ

Protecting veterans from PACT Act schemes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a town hall meeting Friday in Delaware, President Joe Biden urged veterans who served in the Vietnam and Gulf wars, as well as those who served after Sept. 11, 2001, to take advantage of the newly passed Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and get tested for exposure to toxic chemicals such as Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxins.
DELAWARE STATE

