ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students was WSU student, police say

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
PULLMAN, WA
etxview.com

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Jan. 9, and Hoosier lawmakers are due to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before April 29. Sessions in odd-numbered years primarily are focused on crafting a new, two-year state budget that allocates...
INDIANA STATE
etxview.com

Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott

CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
CAYCE, SC
etxview.com

Legislature returns with contentious issues looming

The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Ring in 2023 safely

Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration, which includes not drinking and driving. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri. The...
MISSOURI STATE
etxview.com

Delaware to close new applications for rental assistance program Jan. 2

(The Center Square) – Citing an "overwhelming demand for assistance," the Delaware agency overseeing the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program announced recently it will cut off new applications in the new year. For several years, the Delaware State Housing Authority, a governing function first established in 1968, has...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy