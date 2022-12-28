Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students was WSU student, police say
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
etxview.com
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Jan. 9, and Hoosier lawmakers are due to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before April 29. Sessions in odd-numbered years primarily are focused on crafting a new, two-year state budget that allocates...
etxview.com
Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott
CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
etxview.com
Legislature returns with contentious issues looming
The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
etxview.com
Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position
Montana Public Service Commission (via PSC Twitter account). Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several...
etxview.com
Ring in 2023 safely
Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration, which includes not drinking and driving. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri. The...
etxview.com
Delaware to close new applications for rental assistance program Jan. 2
(The Center Square) – Citing an "overwhelming demand for assistance," the Delaware agency overseeing the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program announced recently it will cut off new applications in the new year. For several years, the Delaware State Housing Authority, a governing function first established in 1968, has...
Comments / 0