Seattle, WA

Winter weather costs Alaska man chance at heart transplant

SEATTLE, Wash. – Thousands of travelers have seen their plans upended this week with either weather issues or Southwest cancellations. Among them was an Alaska man hoping to get a new heart in Seattle. KING 5 reports that 56-year-old Patrick Holland suffers from congestive heart failure and has been...
SEATTLE, WA
Two Mount Vernon kidnapping suspects arrested

SEATTLE, Wash. – Two Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping a foster child have been arrested. Amber and Amanda Dinges were arrested at SeaTac on Thursday, December 29th, after returning from Vietnam. The five-year-old boy placed in Amanda’s care was reported missing on November 29th, and investigators later learned...
MOUNT VERNON, WA

