Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Fortnite player reveals easy way to complete Kinetic Ore quest
A Fortnite player has shown a way to “easily” wrap up the Kinetic Ore quest in the currently running Week 4 challenge. Since the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games has rolled out new weekly challenges for players to partake in for a limited time. The...
dexerto.com
Slept-on AR with lethal TTK is “force to be reckoned with” in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert WhosImmortal has showcased an underrated AR that’s perfect for “aggressive” players thanks to its low recoil, lethal TTK, and solid mobility. When it comes to the typical run-and-gun playstyle that thrives in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, the majority of players opt to use a meta SMG.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players hit with “false bans” as reporting system slammed
Modern Warfare 2 players continue to struggle with “false bans”, with the 2022 title’s in-game reporting feature coming under serious scrutiny. Call of Duty’s recent issues with cheaters have been well documented. From Warzone and Modern Warfare through the end of Vanguard’s life cycle, issues with cheaters and hackers of all varieties plagued Activision’s FPS.
dexerto.com
Sports Story player uncovers secret level where devs claim they were overworked
A Sports Story player uncovered a secret level where the developers reveal they were overworked while making the game, as the Switch exclusive has been plagued with bugs and glitches at launch. Nintendo Switch owners were excited when Sports Story, the sequel to 2017’s Golf Story, was announced for a...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal shows how lethal controller aim assist is in Apex Legends
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has showcased why controller aim assist is powerful when compared to MnK. Over the past year, more and more Apex Legends pros have been making the shift from MnK to controller. While there are still a lot of players who argue that...
dexerto.com
MW2 player performs Mission Impossible-like stunt to take out helicopter
An MW2 player recently captured footage of their friend performing a Mission Impossible-style stunt when dispatching an enemy helicopter. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players continue to find ways of amplifying the available gameplay options in their respective multiplayer experiences. One Warzone 2 user managed to highjack a helicopter...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends expert shows genius grenade plays to bamboozle enemies
Apex Legends content creator ‘Cau7ion’ has unveiled a number of genius tricks to make grenades as effective as possible in Respawn’s battle royale. Grenades and other projectiles often take a back seat in Apex Legends engagements. They’re not necessarily weak, but players often default to more reliable and controllable forms of dealing damage – namely weapons.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 pros blast unannounced spawn changes ahead of CDL Major II
Modern Warfare 2 pro players, including Atlanta FaZe’s SlasheR and Boston Breach’s Beans, have criticized unannounced spawn changes ahead of the Call of Duty League Major II. Spawns are a major topic every time a new Call of Duty is released. They are incredibly difficult for devs to...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal claims Apex Legends Season 16 will spawn players with P2020
Apex Legends pro player Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed that the BR’s upcoming Season 16 will spawn players into matches with a P2020 pistol, in what would be a major change to looting. Looting is always one of the most important aspects of a battle royale. Typically...
dexerto.com
Disabled Apex Legends player dominates using one hand on controller
An Apex Legends player who was born with a disability in his left hand has learned to dominate opponents with just a single hand on controller. Learning the basics and fundamentals of Apex Legends is a tough task for any player, especially if it’s their first FPS title. So,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils Battle Rifle with “absurd” TTK in Season 1 Reloaded
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a top-tier Battle Rifle that dishes out “absurd” damage output at medium range. In Warzone 2, the majority of players gravitate toward ARs and LMGs for medium to long-range gunfights. Weapons like the M4, RPK, TAQ-56, and Kastov 762 have already made...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 glitch grants players golden guns for free
Overwatch 2 players have found a bizarre glitch that can give any hero a golden gun for free if the right conditions are met. Golden guns take a long time to obtain for most Overwatch 2 players. While the rewards for players at the peak of the ranked ladder allow them to obtain the gold weapon skins with ease, the average Overwatch player will have to put a lot of time into getting these coveted skins for their favorite hero.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The epic story of the SR-71 Blackbird crew that flew a North Pole Mission the Night Before Christmas to spy on Soviets setting up acoustic sensors to track US submarines
‘The next morning as the family sat around the table having breakfast before school, I thought to myself, no one would believe where I was last night, the North Pole right before Christmas?,’ Colonel Richard Sheffield, SR-71 Blackbird RSO. The SR-71, unofficially known as the “Blackbird,” is a long-range,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamer tries to turn off enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat: “Xbox, turn off”
Warzone 2 streamer Jon ‘I Got Puppies’ Schaefer attempted to turn off an enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat and although an opponent disconnected, the community is divided over whether he managed to pull it off. Proximity chat in Warzone 2 allows players to talk to their enemies...
dexerto.com
Hidden Overwatch 2 ability makes Baby D.Va extra powerful
A hidden Overwatch 2 passive ability is making Baby D.Va more powerful than she ever was in OW1. Overwatch 2 has been out for a few months now and players are still discovering all sorts of unique tricks and interactions the game has to offer. Unlike the first game, Overwatch...
dexerto.com
Nadeshot reveals why he actually wants Call of Duty to “flop”
Former CoD pro and 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has revealed why he actually wants Activision’s FPS to “flop” for a “string of years” claiming it’d be for the series’ own good. Nadeshot has long been a household name in...
dexerto.com
Hilarious Pokemon Scarlet & Violet video shows Pawmo ending it all
While roaming around Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, one player ran into an issue wherein Pawmo randomly jumped off a cliff. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hit store shelves for the Nintendo Switch over a month ago. And despite their thoroughness, players continue to discover new elements that make up the experience.
dexerto.com
MrBeast becomes playable in Smash Ultimate with incredible fighter mod
YouTube legend MrBeast has joined the cast of Super Smash Bros Ultimate in the form of a fighter mod that is an absolute must-have for fans. MrBeast is an icon of YouTube and now he’s playable in Smash. With videos amassing millions of views, a successful burger chain, and a fortune in giveaways, the content creator is one of the most popular in history.
dexerto.com
AI VTuber Neuro-sama has just conquered osu, and she isn’t stopping there
Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere on the internet nowadays, acting as art generators, chatbots, and other forms of communication. Neuro-sama is an example of that, with the AI VTuber conquering Twitch and osu! at the same time. But what does it say about the future of gaming, streaming, and its relationship with AI?
dexerto.com
Kinetic Ore in Fortnite: Locations and travel distance challenge explained
One of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 4 Challenges asks players to Travel Distance with Kinetic Ore – this guide details its locations and how it works. Throughout the duration of Chapter 4 Season 1, Fortnite will add new weekly challenges for players to complete. Since they’re...
Comments / 0