Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner
President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
Jill Biden Sparkles in Sequins to Celebrate Hannukah at the White House
First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband President Joe Biden for the White House Hannukah holiday reception on Dec. 19, wearing a festive ensemble. For the reception held in the White House’s Grand Foyer, Jill Biden wore a midnight blue long-sleeve sequin dress with a high-round neckline. She coordinated the dress with pearl earrings.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Biden, family head to US Virgin Islands for rest of year
President Biden and the first lady will vacation in St. Croix with their grandchildren until Jan. 2. Biden vacationed on the island when he was vice president.
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
Fact Check: Does Photo Show 'Family Babysitter' Jill With Joe Biden?
A viral tweet alleges Jill was a 15-year-old babysitter for the president's family before they were married.
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
Bidens' first White House state dinner a star-studded affair
President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
White House adviser cites disruptive presidential travel as reason Biden hasn’t gone to border
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday cited the disruptiveness caused by presidential travel as a reason why President Biden hasn’t been to the southern border, a criticism levied by Republicans amid a crisis that has seen a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. “Well, you have to remember… when the President travels it is…
Joe Biden lost his wife and baby daughter 50 years ago. It changed the course of his life
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the death of President Joe Biden’s first wife and baby daughter, a tragedy that has defined the Delawarean’s personal and political life. On the afternoon of Dec. 18, 1972, Neilia Biden, 30, pulled her Chevrolet station wagon to the then-stop sign...
Biden Slammed For Vacation Amid Border, Travel Concerns: 'Where is POTUS'
A cavalcade of conservative commentators claim the optics of Biden's Caribbean vacation are less than pristine amid a series of mounting crises.
hubpages.com
Poopy Toilet Paper on the Bathrooom Floor; A Phenomenon of Immigration
There is a new phenomenon in public restrooms, and its not just your generic dirty bathroom problem. Now it's poop filled toilet paper on the bathroom floor, right next to the toilet. This is not an American thing. This is being done by the immigrants coming through our southern border, as they travel along our highway system. But why? Why are they doing this disgusting, unsanitary thing to our bathrooms? Unfortunately, its a cultural difference that results from a lack of adequate sanitation in third world countries the migrants are coming from.
Ted Cruz trolled for mocking how Joe Biden will ring in the New Year
After U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted about President Joe Biden’s plans to celebrate the New Year in the U.S. Virgin Islands, he started getting trolled fast.
Biden attends private church mass on anniversary of wife, child deaths
President Biden on Sunday attended a private church mass with his family to mark the 50th anniversary of the deaths of his first wife and daughter. The White House said the president and first lady Jill Biden attended a private memorial mass with family at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville,…
Washington Examiner
Biden grants six holiday pardons
President Joe Biden has granted six full pardons this holiday season, including to one active-duty enlisted airman and a domestic abuse survivor. The pardon recipients served their sentences and "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities," according to the White House. Those pardoned include: Gary Parks Davis, 66, of Yuma,...
Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
Biden earned political capital this fall. He’s quietly spending it.
The president and his team are making moves ahead of a likely 2024 announcement.
Biden jets back to White House from Delaware for meetings, holiday receptions – then will fly back home
President Biden traveled from Delaware to the White House Friday and will fly back to Delaware in the evening on Air Force One. He said he would sign legislation.
Detroit News
1st golf outing for Biden during US Virgin Islands vacation
Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden ventured out Friday for a round of golf. Biden and grandson Hunter, 16, hit balls on the 18-hole course at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. The course offers spectacular views of the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea and the island's coastline.
