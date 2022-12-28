ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
Jill Biden Sparkles in Sequins to Celebrate Hannukah at the White House

First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband President Joe Biden for the White House Hannukah holiday reception on Dec. 19, wearing a festive ensemble. For the reception held in the White House’s Grand Foyer, Jill Biden wore a midnight blue long-sleeve sequin dress with a high-round neckline. She coordinated the dress with pearl earrings.
Bidens' first White House state dinner a star-studded affair

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
Poopy Toilet Paper on the Bathrooom Floor; A Phenomenon of Immigration

There is a new phenomenon in public restrooms, and its not just your generic dirty bathroom problem. Now it's poop filled toilet paper on the bathroom floor, right next to the toilet. This is not an American thing. This is being done by the immigrants coming through our southern border, as they travel along our highway system. But why? Why are they doing this disgusting, unsanitary thing to our bathrooms? Unfortunately, its a cultural difference that results from a lack of adequate sanitation in third world countries the migrants are coming from.
Biden grants six holiday pardons

President Joe Biden has granted six full pardons this holiday season, including to one active-duty enlisted airman and a domestic abuse survivor. The pardon recipients served their sentences and "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities," according to the White House. Those pardoned include: Gary Parks Davis, 66, of Yuma,...
1st golf outing for Biden during US Virgin Islands vacation

Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden ventured out Friday for a round of golf. Biden and grandson Hunter, 16, hit balls on the 18-hole course at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. The course offers spectacular views of the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea and the island's coastline.

