There is a new phenomenon in public restrooms, and its not just your generic dirty bathroom problem. Now it's poop filled toilet paper on the bathroom floor, right next to the toilet. This is not an American thing. This is being done by the immigrants coming through our southern border, as they travel along our highway system. But why? Why are they doing this disgusting, unsanitary thing to our bathrooms? Unfortunately, its a cultural difference that results from a lack of adequate sanitation in third world countries the migrants are coming from.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO