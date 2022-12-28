Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WTOK-TV
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
WTOK-TV
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
WTOK-TV
Tate’s Fireworks sees uptick in sales for New Year’s celebrations
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - As we close out the year, many maybe celebrating the new year with a bang. Several people were out at Tate’s Fireworks in Marion on Saturday buying fireworks to ring in the new year. The owner, Jeff Tate, said sales have picked up since the...
WTOK-TV
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
WLBT
Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
breezynews.com
Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands
On December 26, a house fire with fatalities occurred in the Pearl River Community in Neshoba County on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety shows that the fire started at around 1:30 am on Oswald Road. Choctaw Fire Department responded and, upon arrival on scene, found the home fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the dwelling. Identification of these individuals will not be disclosed at this time. Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, and no other information will be released at this time.
Two bodies found inside Mississippi house destroyed by fire
The bodies of two people were found inside a Mississippi house that was destroyed by fire Monday. The two bodies were discovered after fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire on Oswald Road in the Pearl River community in Neshoba County. WLBT reports that information provided by the...
kicks96news.com
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
WTOK-TV
Children’s Museum hosts an annual fundraiser to ring in the new year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The second annual Midnight at the Museum is December 31 at the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian, and preparations for this event have already begun. This is a fun way to ring in the new year, but it is also a very important fundraiser. Tickets for...
kicks96news.com
Today in Carthage: G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The G.A. Carmichael Family Health mobile unit has been serving the citizens of Carthage and Leake County in recent years. Patients now have a brick-and-mortar health center to visit located at 303 W Franklin Street. G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center of Carthage will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at this...
WTOK-TV
Noon Year’s Eve event at the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian celebrated New Year’s a little early as they invited everyone to their Noon Year’s Eve event. There was plenty to do as the Children’s Museum wants to ignite your creativity and inspire your dreams for the year ahead. They did that with confetti-filled festivities, cheerful melodies, do-it-yourself party gear crafts, and a big burst of confetti at noon.
WTOK-TV
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff Department is searching for Tyler Mashburn, believed to be involved in a wreck early Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, the incident started on North Jackson Avenue in Quitman. The call came in to 911 about the individual brandishing a weapon.
WTOK-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
breezynews.com
MSDH: Third COVID Death in Attala This Month
The State Health Department, for the third time this month, is reporting a COVID-19 death in Attala County. That makes 123 since the pandemic began. Leake County has had 125 and Neshoba County 247, including one death reported this month. Since Dec. 12, there’ve been a total of 122 new COVID cases in the three counties.
WTOK-TV
Rapid business growth in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area. Community Development Director Craig Hitt said there are over a dozen building spaces that are ready for new businesses to occupy. “We recently did a report that we look back...
kicks96news.com
Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
kicks96news.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests
SAMUEL BROOKS, 66, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $0. RUBIN L CALBERT, 37, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Leo, CPD. Bond$0, $0. ANTHONY A CALLAHAN, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0....
kicks96news.com
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
Comments / 0