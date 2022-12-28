Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bishop Ludden’s Streiff sets school scoring record
Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
sujuiceonline.com
4 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Boston College
Syracuse hosts Boston College in a New Years Eve tilt on Saturday at 2 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). Here are four things to watch for in the matchup:. Over the past four games, Syracuse has been mired in a troubling trend: Slow starts in the first half. Starting with Georgetown on Dec. 10, Syracuse trailed 17-6 in the first half before ultimately rallying and routing the Hoyas. The Orange also rallied to win despite a first half deficit against Monmouth (-5) and Cornell (-9). Syracuse finally met a deficit it couldn’t overcome, as the Orange trailed 41-33 against Pitt and ultimately lost, 84-82. “If we had started in the beginning with a fight, it wouldn’t have gotten to this situation,” Quadir Copeland said. We’ll see if Syracuse has heeded its lesson against the Eagles.
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
Syracuse, Minnesota fans swarm Yankee Stadium for Pinstripe Bowl
News 12’s Shneice Archer spoke with fans and local business owners outside of Yankee Stadium on the busy day in the South Bronx.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Minnesota
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University football team is making its third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday. Their opponent is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN. ESPN can be...
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Student-Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Tessa Newton
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Tessa Newton is a junior at G. Ray Bodley High School and she is a force to reckoned with on the mat. “Out of the 18 ya know 16 girls we have she is one of the hardest workers and one of the most consistent wrestlers since we started,” says head coach […]
Syracuse football vs. Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. Thursday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx (TV: ESPN). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, managing producer for sports.
Mikel Jones’ powerful leadership: SU captain spoke up when his grandfather needed his leg amputated
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last summer, Mikel Jones made a phone call that would ensure his grandfather was around to see him play his final game in Syracuse. Jones’ grandfather was facing medical issues and needed to have his leg amputated.
LeQuint Allen made his first start in the Pinstripe Bowl. He’s already poised to be SU’s next star
New York — When LeQuint Allen was promoted to starting running back for Syracuse football this postseason, coach Dino Babers had to inform him he wouldn’t be playing anymore special teams. “Coach, I can do all four,” Allen insisted.
waer.org
Syracuse football’s new coordinators
Syracuse Football entered an unfamiliar galaxy recently. The Orange experienced a successful season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. SU completed its regular season 7-5 after a 6-0 start to the campaign. However, the ‘Cuse lost two of its elder statesmen that had a lot to do with the success Syracuse experienced this year. SU’s offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for the same job at NC State. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Tony White departed for the same gig at Nebraska.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
localsyr.com
Buffalo reaches 100″ snow for the season, where’s Syracuse’s snow?
SYRACUSE,NY (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo airport reached 100.0″ of snowfall for the season Monday night. The historic and deadly blizzard that dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the Buffalo area sent their seasonal snow total to the triple digits, far surpassing the other major New York State cities.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen to host 10U Salt City Renegades
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Common Council announced today that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen will host the ten-and-under Salt City Renegades in recognition of their 2022 AYF National Championship. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will take place on the steps...
Falso appointed to Baldwinsville Board of Ed
BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville Board of Education appointed Denise Falso to the vacant board seat at the Dec. 5 board meeting. Denise previously served on the school board from July 2019 to June 2022. The board seat was vacated by Frank Matus, who resigned in October. Falso and her...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
localsyr.com
Syracuse DPW workers and equipment deployed to Buffalo for storm relief efforts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York. On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean...
iheartoswego.com
Michael A. Sirchia – December 25, 2022 Featured
Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat Market in Long Island, and eight years for the Laborer’s Local #214 Oswego, NY, and retiring in 1990 after working three years at Raymour and Flanigan Furniture. Mr. Sirchia was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Scriba, the Scriba Seniors Group, and a former volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drive.
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
Comments / 0