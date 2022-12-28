ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Ludden’s Streiff sets school scoring record

Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

4 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Boston College

Syracuse hosts Boston College in a New Years Eve tilt on Saturday at 2 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). Here are four things to watch for in the matchup:. Over the past four games, Syracuse has been mired in a troubling trend: Slow starts in the first half. Starting with Georgetown on Dec. 10, Syracuse trailed 17-6 in the first half before ultimately rallying and routing the Hoyas. The Orange also rallied to win despite a first half deficit against Monmouth (-5) and Cornell (-9). Syracuse finally met a deficit it couldn’t overcome, as the Orange trailed 41-33 against Pitt and ultimately lost, 84-82. “If we had started in the beginning with a fight, it wouldn’t have gotten to this situation,” Quadir Copeland said. We’ll see if Syracuse has heeded its lesson against the Eagles.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Minnesota

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University football team is making its third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday. Their opponent is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN. ESPN can be...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl

New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse football’s new coordinators

Syracuse Football entered an unfamiliar galaxy recently. The Orange experienced a successful season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. SU completed its regular season 7-5 after a 6-0 start to the campaign. However, the ‘Cuse lost two of its elder statesmen that had a lot to do with the success Syracuse experienced this year. SU’s offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for the same job at NC State. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Tony White departed for the same gig at Nebraska.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Falso appointed to Baldwinsville Board of Ed

BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville Board of Education appointed Denise Falso to the vacant board seat at the Dec. 5 board meeting. Denise previously served on the school board from July 2019 to June 2022. The board seat was vacated by Frank Matus, who resigned in October. Falso and her...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY

Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Michael A. Sirchia – December 25, 2022 Featured

Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat Market in Long Island, and eight years for the Laborer’s Local #214 Oswego, NY, and retiring in 1990 after working three years at Raymour and Flanigan Furniture. Mr. Sirchia was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Scriba, the Scriba Seniors Group, and a former volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drive.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy