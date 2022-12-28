Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymg.com
Council: Keep better track of squatters
While aldermen praised the Springfield Fire Department for its response to the fire Saturday at the former Goodwill facility on Eleventh Street, some are frustrated with the lack of accounting of the city’s homeless. The fire is thought to be the largest in Springfield in decades. “I’m concerned,” Ald....
wymg.com
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
wymg.com
UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck
An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
wymg.com
Clothes + pepper spray = Crime of Week
Last Thursday evening, police say, a trio of women stole about $500 worth of clothes from Ross Dress for Less on Veterans Parkway and, for good measure, pepper sprayed an employee on their way out. It’s the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. The...
Comments / 0