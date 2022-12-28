Door County gift shop 'Simply Scandinavian' covered in thick ice

Related
WBAY Green Bay
Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
95.5 FM WIFC
Winter Storm Expected This Week
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The National Weather Service is warning of a potential wintery mess to start the new year. Forecasters are calling for a winter storm to begin moving through Wisconsin Monday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing everything from rain to freezing rain and snow depending on your location.
a-z-animals.com
Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions
Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you’re looking for a top ski resort, Wisconsin has you covered. In fact, Wisconsin is home to nearly 20 ski resorts, so there is quite a bit to choose from. While all of them are fairly rated, in this article we are going to take a closer look at the top three ski resorts in Wisconsin, so you can be assured that your next ski vacation will be a great one!
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License
A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
CBS 58
15 million people are under winter weather alerts as the record-setting storm that inundated California pushes east
(CNN) -- More than 15 million people from California to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as the Pacific storm system that brought record-setting rainfall and severe flooding pushes east. Some residents in Northern California are still grappling with epic flooding and power outages after the storm system led...
wearegreenbay.com
Temps dropping Friday, watch for ice
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. After hitting a record high of 51 degrees at 11pm last night, temperatures will be falling through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, so expect any standing water from the recent snow melt to freeze up. That could make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways slippery.
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
Wisconsinites enjoy the thaw after a holiday freeze
After six days and more than 140 hours, Milwaukee is finally thawing out. Temperatures climbed above freezing Wednesday morning and topped out in the mid-40s during the afternoon.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
WBAY Green Bay
Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days. Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we won’t have any issues whatsoever, but a winter storm taking shape for early next week will likely impact travel. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for south central South Dakota from late...
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
SE Wisconsin weather: Areas of fog overnight, mainly cloudy Monday
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WALWORTH & JERFFERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 9 AM MONDAY MORNING. VISIBILITY COULD DROP AS LOW AS A QUARTER MILE.
