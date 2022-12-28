TSA prevents Hampton man from carrying loaded handgun onto RIC flight

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Dec. 28. (Courtesy TSA)

A Hampton man was cited by the police after Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport caught him with a handgun in his carry-on bag Dec. 28. The .380-caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. Upon spotting the weapon, TSA officials alerted airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun, and cited the man on weapons violations.

It was the 24th time a gun has been stopped at the airport this year, extending an annual record.

“I hope it is the last we see for a long time,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Our officers are good at their jobs and remain vigilant during the holiday season and beyond.

Guns are not permitted through a security checkpoint. This applies to travelers with concealed carry permits as well as individuals who are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program. The financial penalty for bringing a gun or other weapon to a security checkpoint recently increased to $15,000. It’s a very expensive mistake to make.”

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags at checkpoints in 2021. Of the guns caught by TSA last year, about 86 percent were loaded. TSA already has surpassed the 2021 figure and expects to detect approximately 6,600 firearms at security checkpoints across the country by the end of 2022, which will be a new record.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Passengers should familiarize themselves with the local firearm laws to make sure that they are not in violation. Travelers also should contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

