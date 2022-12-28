Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
US farmland prices soar to record
Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic — with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones — and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 4th year of gains; Argentina dryness, China demand support
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday, with the market poised for a fourth yearly gain, as a drought in key supplier Argentina and expectations of strong Chinese demand lifted the market, which had climbed to a 10-year high in June. Wheat futures edged higher, even though...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures firm, ends year slightly higher
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, amid technical trading and continued concerns over winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, traders said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * Over the year, CBOT's most-active wheat contract finished up nearly 2.8% over what the contract settled at on Dec. 31, 2021. * Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. * The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 20-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was up 24-3/4 cents at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 22 at 511,100 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm focused on Russia and Ukraine, has increased its 2022/23 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.2 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes, it said on Friday. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday estimated Argentina's 2022/23 wheat crop at 12.4 million tonnes and said its estimate could be lowered again in coming weeks as yields come in lower than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
Pigs are the latest casualty of Germany's energy crisis
Pig herds in Germany have shrunk to a record low as producers battle soaring input costs, adding to the list of German industries hobbled by the energy crisis.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Permitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -Finance Minister
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations.
Egg prices up 49% in 2022, but peak has passed: data
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.
CNBC
Here's why egg prices surged in 2022. Those elevated costs could last into the first quarter of 2023, expert says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
CNBC
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New throughout; adds analyst comments, updates prices, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise amid year-end trader positioning
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest level since June, as investors keep a close eye on upcoming forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and the potential impacts of China's dropping strict COVID-19 measures. * Investors also sought to capture some profits and began shifting their positions before the end of the year, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 2 cents to settle at $15.16-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal fell $2.80 to $458.50 a ton while nearby January soymeal fell $2.20 to $464.10 a ton. * January soyoil futures rose 0.6 cent to 66.4 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures rose 1.39 cents to 66.36 cents per lb. * Drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, is threatening prospects for next year's soybean harvest. After less-than-expected rainfall last weekend in the country's main growing belt, attention has turned to showers forecast in the week ahead. * Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp have warned of some shipment delays extending into the next few days as the U.S. railroad operators looked to normalize operations buffeted by a winter storm. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures firm as investors track Argentine weather
Investors wrestle with China's COVID-19 infection surge. (Adds new first and second graphs, new headline; updates with closing prices) Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest price since June, as investors tracked forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and China's dropping of strict COVID-19 measures.
Agriculture Online
Turkey's cereals production rises 21% in 2022
ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey increased 21.3% year-on-year in 2022 to some 38.7 million tonnes, with wheat output rising 11.9% to 19.8 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday. Barley output rose 47.8% to 8.5 million tonnes in 2022, while maize production was up 25.6% to...
