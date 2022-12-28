CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, amid technical trading and continued concerns over winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, traders said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * Over the year, CBOT's most-active wheat contract finished up nearly 2.8% over what the contract settled at on Dec. 31, 2021. * Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. * The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 20-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was up 24-3/4 cents at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 22 at 511,100 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm focused on Russia and Ukraine, has increased its 2022/23 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.2 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes, it said on Friday. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday estimated Argentina's 2022/23 wheat crop at 12.4 million tonnes and said its estimate could be lowered again in coming weeks as yields come in lower than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)

