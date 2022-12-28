ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beefmagazine.com

Beef in short supply in 2023

With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
MISSOURI STATE
The Lima News

US farmland prices soar to record

Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic — with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones — and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for 4th year of gains; Argentina dryness, China demand support

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday, with the market poised for a fourth yearly gain, as a drought in key supplier Argentina and expectations of strong Chinese demand lifted the market, which had climbed to a 10-year high in June. Wheat futures edged higher, even though...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures firm, ends year slightly higher

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, amid technical trading and continued concerns over winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, traders said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * Over the year, CBOT's most-active wheat contract finished up nearly 2.8% over what the contract settled at on Dec. 31, 2021. * Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. * The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 20-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was up 24-3/4 cents at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 22 at 511,100 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm focused on Russia and Ukraine, has increased its 2022/23 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.2 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes, it said on Friday. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday estimated Argentina's 2022/23 wheat crop at 12.4 million tonnes and said its estimate could be lowered again in coming weeks as yields come in lower than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
CHICAGO, IL
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
wealthinsidermag.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
FLORIDA STATE
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk

Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New throughout; adds analyst comments, updates prices, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise amid year-end trader positioning

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest level since June, as investors keep a close eye on upcoming forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and the potential impacts of China's dropping strict COVID-19 measures. * Investors also sought to capture some profits and began shifting their positions before the end of the year, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 2 cents to settle at $15.16-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal fell $2.80 to $458.50 a ton while nearby January soymeal fell $2.20 to $464.10 a ton. * January soyoil futures rose 0.6 cent to 66.4 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures rose 1.39 cents to 66.36 cents per lb. * Drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, is threatening prospects for next year's soybean harvest. After less-than-expected rainfall last weekend in the country's main growing belt, attention has turned to showers forecast in the week ahead. * Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp have warned of some shipment delays extending into the next few days as the U.S. railroad operators looked to normalize operations buffeted by a winter storm. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022

Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
FLORIDA STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures firm as investors track Argentine weather

Investors wrestle with China's COVID-19 infection surge. (Adds new first and second graphs, new headline; updates with closing prices) Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest price since June, as investors tracked forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and China's dropping of strict COVID-19 measures.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Turkey's cereals production rises 21% in 2022

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey increased 21.3% year-on-year in 2022 to some 38.7 million tonnes, with wheat output rising 11.9% to 19.8 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday. Barley output rose 47.8% to 8.5 million tonnes in 2022, while maize production was up 25.6% to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy