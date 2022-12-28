ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Four injured in head-on crash in Pierce County

PIERCE, Neb. – Four people were injured in a head-on crash near Plainview Thursday afternoon. According to Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, his office was called to the scene of an accident on Highway 20 in northeast Nebraska just before 3:00 p.m. The crash happened four miles east of...
PLAINVIEW, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license

A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday system brings rain to snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have built in today ahead of a system that arrives tonight into Thursday. For areas NW of the Metro chances for showers will be possible all evenign and overnight. These continue as you head out the door Thursday morning. Thursday starts off dry for the Metro with cloudy skies. We’ll warm to a high of 40 around 2pm as our chance for showers moves in from the W.
COLUMBUS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

North Fork Transit Board issues statement

NORFOLK - Former North Fork Area Transit manager Jeff Stewart still hasn't been found and investigations are continuing into the Transit’s financial records. The NFAT Board recently issued a statement that starts off saying the board and employees are deeply shaken and saddened at the alleged actions of Mr. Stewart. They are working diligently to rebuild and regain the trust of their partners and the public that he put in jeopardy.
NORFOLK, NE

