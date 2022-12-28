Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing TrioNikFort Worth, TX
Related
fwtx.com
A Spotlight on Fort Worthian Wallace Bridges
Wallace enjoys telling a funny story about a time he attended a Leon Bridges show. To his surprise, a couple of concertgoers recognized him and, in a fit of star-struck rambling, started thanking him for everything he does for local children — the positive changes he’s made to the school system and the crucial fights he’s willing to wage. It wasn’t until after these words of gratitude that they realized Wallace Bridges is Leon Bridges’ dad.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
fwtx.com
Travel Journal: Good Morning, Arizona. The Frogs Have Arrived
It’s not that it was a hard trip. If anything as a Horned Frog fan inspired by the trip Max Duggan took from the sideline to the Heisman Trophy room, it was a calling. From the moment the text from That Airline Over East canceled our flights, we knew we were going.
papercitymag.com
5 Unexpectedly Cool Things to Do in Grapevine, Texas
When I told my Dallas friends that I had just come back from a five-day trip to Grapevine, Texas, I was met with several incredulous variations of “What things are there to even do in Grapevine?” I understood what they meant because I would have answered the same way until very recently.
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
Alliance Next Home for Son of a Butcher
You can grab an elevated slider or two at this restaurant concept.
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
fwtx.com
What Did Fort Worthians Read in 2022?
Fort Worth loves to read, and it shows. Fort Worthians checked out more than 3.4 million books from the Library’s 17 different locations in 2022, and these devoted readers also embraced the Library’s virtual catalog — there were more than 1.1 million digital checkouts using the Libby app. And more than 36,000 library patrons used Libby this past year with 13,000 of those patrons being new users to the service.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas
Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
fwtx.com
Sneak Peek: Quince, an Award-Winning San Miguel Restaurant, to Open in WestBend
There’s a place in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico — Travel + Leisure’s best city in the world for three years running — that’s home to the greatest rooftop dining experience in the world. And this distinction isn’t merely some vague platitude; the restaurant has some hardware to back it up.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Texas, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Texas featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
fwtx.com
Where to Ring in the New Year in Cowtown
It’s that time of year again when we make resolutions and reflect on what was most important to us after another full revolution around the sun. Oh, who are we kidding, it’s time to drink heavily and you know it. Whether you are celebrating a banner year or just need to drown your sorrows, the game is still the same; who can handle a hangover with the most dignity on the first day of 2023? So, to aid you in this inevitable yearly transition, Fort Worth Magazine has compiled a list of places you can grab some grub, get your drink on, and jam out to your favorite music just before sunrise.
Dallas Observer
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
fwtx.com
Travel Journal: One Family's Road Trip to the Fiesta Bowl
Mark Mourer, known far and wide in these parts, was one of a bunch of Horned Frogs fans whose travel plans were disrupted by Southwest Airlines’ scheduling misadventure that has caused more than 13,000 flight cancellations on the carrier over the course of the last week. It is likely...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
TCU Horned Frogs have a little fun before first playoff appearance
The TCU Horned Frogs are in Phoenix for their first College Football Playoffs appearance. The team has been preparing all week but some of the preparation has been fun -- including a fresh haircut and good food.
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
fwtx.com
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
Comments / 0