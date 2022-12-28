Read full article on original website
993thex.com
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity; halts intakes
The Washington County Animal Shelter says on Friday that it’s facility is at full capacity. Just ahead of the new year, shelter staff report taking in 64 dogs in just two weeks. They say there is aboslutely no kennel space left, and more than 130 dogs are looking for a way out of the shelter.
Kingsport Times-News
City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
993thex.com
Water back on for thousands in Jonesborough; boil notice only for those that had outages
The Jonesborough Utility Department says 2,500 residences are expected to have water service restored by Friday morning. An update Thursday night says 1,000 customers around HWY 107, Embreeville, and Bumpass Cove regained service over the day. 1,500 more are being cut on Thursday night in the Conklin Road and Washington College areas.
Kingsport Times-News
Vet staff, restaurant workers, customers save animals from clinic fire
BIG STONE GAP — A fire at a Big Stone Gap veterinary hospital ended with all occupants — humans and patients — safe and unharmed Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital on Wildcat Road around 2:55 p.m., according to Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler.
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
JC’s Memorial Park Community Center stays closed as repairs remain ongoing
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Memorial Park Community Center has remained closed since a water line break on Christmas Eve resulted in damage to the Johnson City facility. On Friday, the city announced that the center will stay closed until further notice while repairs continue. The programs typically held at the MPCC have been […]
wcyb.com
Jonesborough Utility Department issues drinking water warning
(WCYB) — Officials with the Jonesborough Utility Department are warning residents not to drink the water without boiling it first, This as crews continue to restore service on a gradual basis. You may recall, the department experienced a partial shutdown on Christmas due to freezing weather and rolling blackouts....
Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service restored to all Chuckey customers
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says the county’s water situation continues to improve. According to Morrison, the county’s main water supplier, the Greeneville Water Commission (GWC), continues to see rising levels in its water reservoir. As of Friday afternoon, GWC was pumping at an approximate rate of 10.5 million gallons per […]
14 main line breaks repaired as Johnson City keeps a step ahead of water challenges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s water and sewer services department has been staffed around the clock since Dec. 23 and repaired 14 main line breaks with minimal customer service disruptions, the system’s director said Thursday. In a statement to WJHL, Tom Witherspoon said water tank levels throughout the city are normal and breaks […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Woman Sets Fire To Apartment, Arrested On Aggravated Arson Charge
A Johnson City woman is charged with Aggravated Arson and Resisting Arrest after she allegedly set fire to an apartment on Seminole Drive. Thi Huyen Chang Nguyen was arrested after the Johnson City Fire Department responded to an alarm at Student Quarters Apartments and discovered the remains of a kitchen fire where the cause of the blaze appeared suspicious. The department then found unburned material leading to Ms. Nguyen’s room. Material matching the same material burned in the kitchen, burned clothes and multiple lighters were also discovered. Nguyen was scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee’s General Sessions Court.
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
993thex.com
Bluff City Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside home
A man was arrested in Bluff City Thursday morning after he reportedly fled from police, then barricaded himself inside a home. According to a report from Bluff City Police, they, along with Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Lakeview Drive amid reports of a man wanted in Carter County inside the home.
Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
Newport Utilities advises some people boil water, asks people to reduce use after several water line breaks
NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities said people in the Del Rio area should boil water for at least three minutes before using it after several water line breaks throughout the area. They said that customers along South Highway 340 and people in Del Rio were also experiencing a severe...
New details on water distribution, shower facilities for Jonesborough residents
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials have partnered with local YMCAs to give residents without water a place to take a shower. The town announced Wednesday that residents can shower at: YMCA of Greene County (404 Y St, Greeneville, TN 37745) Unicoi County Family YMCA in Erwin (Love St, Erwin, TN 37650) Kingsport Family YMCA (1840 […]
New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
993thex.com
Conservation Efforts Pay Off In Scott County, Virginia
Here’s some good news out of Scott County, Virginia where residences were facing critically low water levels in tanks. But thanks to conservation efforts by the Scott County Public Service Authority and residents, the county avoided water outages as well as boil notices. On Tuesday, the Authority ask Scott County residents to conserve water for essential uses only, and those efforts appear to have been successful according to Scott Dishman, Executive Director of the Scott County Public Service Authority.
Fire reported at Big Stone Gap animal clinic
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap. According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire […]
