ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Jonesborough Utility Department issues drinking water warning

(WCYB) — Officials with the Jonesborough Utility Department are warning residents not to drink the water without boiling it first, This as crews continue to restore service on a gradual basis. You may recall, the department experienced a partial shutdown on Christmas due to freezing weather and rolling blackouts....
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service restored to all Chuckey customers

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says the county’s water situation continues to improve. According to Morrison, the county’s main water supplier, the Greeneville Water Commission (GWC), continues to see rising levels in its water reservoir. As of Friday afternoon, GWC was pumping at an approximate rate of 10.5 million gallons per […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Woman Sets Fire To Apartment, Arrested On Aggravated Arson Charge

A Johnson City woman is charged with Aggravated Arson and Resisting Arrest after she allegedly set fire to an apartment on Seminole Drive. Thi Huyen Chang Nguyen was arrested after the Johnson City Fire Department responded to an alarm at Student Quarters Apartments and discovered the remains of a kitchen fire where the cause of the blaze appeared suspicious. The department then found unburned material leading to Ms. Nguyen’s room. Material matching the same material burned in the kitchen, burned clothes and multiple lighters were also discovered. Nguyen was scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee’s General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
BRISTOL, VA
993thex.com

Bluff City Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside home

A man was arrested in Bluff City Thursday morning after he reportedly fled from police, then barricaded himself inside a home. According to a report from Bluff City Police, they, along with Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Lakeview Drive amid reports of a man wanted in Carter County inside the home.
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
993thex.com

Conservation Efforts Pay Off In Scott County, Virginia

Here’s some good news out of Scott County, Virginia where residences were facing critically low water levels in tanks. But thanks to conservation efforts by the Scott County Public Service Authority and residents, the county avoided water outages as well as boil notices. On Tuesday, the Authority ask Scott County residents to conserve water for essential uses only, and those efforts appear to have been successful according to Scott Dishman, Executive Director of the Scott County Public Service Authority.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Fire reported at Big Stone Gap animal clinic

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap. According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy