iheart.com
Grizzly bear kills moose calf right in the middle of wedding ceremony!
Imagine you're in the middle of saying your "I do's" while off in the distance, a GIANT grizzly bear kills and DEVOURS a moose calf in front of your entire wedding party! That's exactly what happened to this couple as they were getting married. This is absolutely WILD to see! All caught on video! Check it out here:
Watch as Grizzly Bear Takes Down a Moose During Couple’s Wedding
There are many wedding traditions that say some things are considered bad luck for a couple getting married, leading to what may already be a doomed marriage.
