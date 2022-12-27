Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Festival of Trees
Beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each adorned with ornaments, were on full display at the 41st annual Festival of Trees at Mechanics Bank Convention Center. Held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the event is the largest for The Woman's Club of Bakersfield.
Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years. Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate […]
Goodbye 2022, hello 2023: List of Bakersfield NYE events
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Countdown to 2023 with one of the many New Year’s Eve parties happening around town this weekend. John’s Incredible Pizza Company John’s Incredible will be hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve bash with two packages for families to choose from: The Celebration package includes: Endless buffet and drinks, unlimited rides, 75 […]
DDi offers free rides in Bakersfield this New Year’s Eve
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — DDi of Bakersfield is offering free rides this New Year’s Eve for the Bakersfield area for the 26th consecutive year, according to the company. “Last year we completed 209 rides, as a company, and so this year we are shooting for at least 250,” according to Noah Najera, the owner of […]
KGET 17
Flood Ministries is “Building a Better Bakersfield”, in need of coats and blankets
Each month Dignity Health highlights an organization that is “Building a Better Bakersfield” and this December they chose Flood Ministries. Here to tell us all about their organization and their coat and blanket drive is Jim Wheeler; Executive Director and Charlie Van De Voorde; Community Development & Engagement Manager.
Pet of the Week: Master Chief
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this Week’s Pet of the Week, Master Chief! Master Chief is about two months old and he is a Shepherd mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. White said Master Chief may look like a Rottweiler but he is in a litter of seven and his siblings look […]
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Council takes up parade fees, police and rent control
DELANO — The Delano City Council at its Dec. 5 meeting approved a request from the Delano Chamber of Commerce to co-sponsor the 2022 Christmas parade and fair, events that took place Dec. 8. The city has presented an ordinance amending the city code regarding the departmental services charge...
A Bakersfield family spends a second Christmas waiting on justice
21-year-old Tyis Rush was shot and killed in August of 2021. His family says the Bakersfield Police Department's updates on the case have become fewer and fainter with time.
BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
Great Castle, well-loved Chinese restaurant, is not closing — not yet
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Maybe you’ve heard the rumors that Bakersfield’s most famous Chinese restaurant is closing. Well – not exactly. Not right away, at least. The owners of Great Castle, founded in September of 1978 by the late Tzu Chun Wang, are suffering the same fate as many mom-and-pop businesses. The business’s third generation […]
GETBus is providing free rides to Bakersfield students from January until May
Golden Empire Transit has received a grant allowing them to offer free student bus passes to any student in Bakersfield, from kindergarten to college, and from any school, public or private.
KGET 17
17 News @ Noon 12/29/2022
A Kern County judge on Thursday gave a tentative ruling finding the state should pay attorney’s fees for Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, but a final decision won’t be made until the matter is argued in late February. Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 12/27
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Coco, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Coco or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
thesungazette.com
Probation stockings provide homeless with basic necessities
TULARE COUNTY – As those experiencing homelessness struggle to stay warm during the winter months, the Tulare County Probation Department delivered basic necessities to those in need. Officers with Tulare County Probation delivered 151 stockings to those experiencing homelessness in the county. This was the department’s fifth annual Stockings...
St. Vincent de Paul to convert its thrift store, open since 1964, into service center for homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The bad news at Saint Vincent DePaul on Baker Street is that its thrift store, which has been around for more than half a century, is going out of business. The good news is that the space it’s been occupying for six decades is going to be used for a much […]
kernvalleysun.com
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Bakersfield Californian
Golden Valley takes gold, Tehachapi falls in final games of Holiday Showcase
Six girls basketball teams had the chance to make their holidays just a little happier in Arvin Friday. Two Kern County squads seized the opportunity. In the penultimate match of the night, Golden Valley held off a gritty Shafter squad to claim the Gold Bracket title at the Arvin Holiday Showcase, joining Silver champions Taft as local tournament winners.
MISSING: Emilee Escalante, 16
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk teen runaway.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night. It's unconfirmed what happened but as of 8:50 p.m., the area of Center Street and Pesante Road is closed for investigation. This story is developing and will be updated once...
Infiniti of Bakersfield to close down temporarily, find new location
Infiniti customers in Bakersfield will have to find a new location for parts and services. According to the family that owns Infiniti of Bakersfield, they will no longer be selling vehicles.
