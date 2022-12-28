The win may have gone on his record, but new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell made it abundantly clear that it didn't really belong to him in the end. After the Badgers' 24-17 triumph over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, Fickell didn't let the on-field celebration end without Jim Leonhard getting his chance in the spotlight. Summoned onto a stage by Fickell, Leonhard, who had already been doused in Gatorade, hoisted the trophy and shared a brief message to the delight of the crowd. And then he went on his way.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO